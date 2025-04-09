Candace Parker drops hilarious response to Chelsea Gray's group pic ft. WNBA legend and A'ja Wilson

Candace Parker and Chelsea Gray have given fans plenty of entertainment over the years. They even won a championship while playing for the Los Angeles Sparks. On Tuesday night, Parker commented on an Instagram post by Chelsea Gray.

The photo featured WNBA players Gray, A'ja Wilson, Sylvia Fowles, Allisha Gray, Jewell Loyd, and Klutch Sports' Ciara Billups and Jade-Li English. Parker dropped a comment saying that she had been cropped out of the photo that was clicked at the Klutch Sports Women's happy hour event during the Final Four in San Antonio.

"Damn, just cut me all the way out the pic," Parker commented.

Candace Parker responds to being left out of the photo (Image via Instagram/@cgray209)

Parker and Gray have seen a lot of each other this offseason. The two filmed a new advertisement for Adidas Basketball, which was released in March. The advertisement also included other Adidas athletes, Aliyah Boston, Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper.

After retiring from a 16-year career with the Sparks in 2024, Parker was appointed the president of Adidas's women's basketball division. She has been associated with the brand since she made her WNBA debut in 2008.

Chelsea Gray returns to the WNBA healthy and with an Unrivaled title

With the new season just around the corner for Chelsea Gray, the Las Vegas Aces guard is returning to the league healthy. Last season, Gray was sidelined for most of the early part of the season, which ultimately affected the Aces' ability to win their third consecutive title.

However, after falling in the WNBA semifinals to the New York Liberty, Gray spent the offseason playing in the inaugural season of Unrivaled. She had a successful outing in the new league as she led Rose BC to the title.

Gray won Unrivaled playoff MVP for her performance and also earned Unrivaled First-Team honors after leading the league in assists, averaging 5.4 per game. She also averaged 21.4 points per game and hit a league-best six game-winning shots.

Gray will return to the court in just over a month when the Aces open the season on May 18 on the road against the New York Liberty.

