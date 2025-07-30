  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Candace Parker fires back at critics for backlash over Angel Reese comments: "Some are misinformed and uninformed"

Candace Parker fires back at critics for backlash over Angel Reese comments: "Some are misinformed and uninformed"

By Ubong Richard
Published Jul 30, 2025 20:39 GMT
Candace Parker fires back at critics for backlash over Angel Reese comments
Candace Parker fires back at critics for backlash over Angel Reese comments - Images via IMAGN

WNBA legend Candace Parker responded to critics over her low ranking of Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese. On Wednesday's episode of her “Post Moves” podcast with Aliyah Boston, Parker didn’t mince words when she responded to the way she was called out on social media over Reese.

Ad

Parker asserted that some people are misinformed about her comments on Reese.

"First of all, some are misinformed and uninformed," Parker said (Timestamp: 31:42). And I feel like in this day and age, we are very right now, a majority of people have not even seen the entire interview. …
"We have to come to a place in women’s basketball where we can critique without being a hater … and I challenge anybody to tell me, what player are you taking Angel Reese over those that I just listed.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

youtube-cover
Ad

Parker, in a Complex Sports segment on July 15, ranked a selection of WNBA players in tiers from “S” (top) down to “D” (lowest). She placed A’ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart as the S-tier based on achievements and complete games, while Angel Reese and Cameron Brink were in the bottom “C” tier.

“I put her right at that C level. I think in terms of being above, you have to be able to carry your team, be a one or two option," Parker said. "I think Angel Reese is fantastic at her role, which is offensive rebounding. She showed and demonstrated so much growth in that first year.”
Ad
Ad

Despite her “C‑tier” placement, Reese has delivered standout numbers this season. She’s averaging 14.2 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists, maintaining one of the longest double‑double streaks in WNBA history and leading the league in rebounding.

She also became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 500 points and 500 rebounds in fewer than 40 games.

Angel Reese responds to Candace Parker’s ranking of her

Angel Reese responded to Candace Parker with a cryptic tweet on X.

Ad
“Clout is one helluva DRUG. like it really gets to a point,” Reese tweeted.

Although Parker has clarified there’s no personal dislike. Fans and analysts have argued that her ranking doesn’t reflect Reese’s full contributions.

About the author
Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications