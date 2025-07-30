Candace Parker fires back at critics for backlash over Angel Reese comments: "Some are misinformed and uninformed"

WNBA legend Candace Parker responded to critics over her low ranking of Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese. On Wednesday's episode of her “Post Moves” podcast with Aliyah Boston, Parker didn’t mince words when she responded to the way she was called out on social media over Reese.Parker asserted that some people are misinformed about her comments on Reese.&quot;First of all, some are misinformed and uninformed,&quot; Parker said (Timestamp: 31:42). And I feel like in this day and age, we are very right now, a majority of people have not even seen the entire interview. …&quot;We have to come to a place in women’s basketball where we can critique without being a hater … and I challenge anybody to tell me, what player are you taking Angel Reese over those that I just listed.”Parker, in a Complex Sports segment on July 15, ranked a selection of WNBA players in tiers from “S” (top) down to “D” (lowest). She placed A’ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart as the S-tier based on achievements and complete games, while Angel Reese and Cameron Brink were in the bottom “C” tier.“I put her right at that C level. I think in terms of being above, you have to be able to carry your team, be a one or two option,&quot; Parker said. &quot;I think Angel Reese is fantastic at her role, which is offensive rebounding. She showed and demonstrated so much growth in that first year.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite her “C‑tier” placement, Reese has delivered standout numbers this season. She’s averaging 14.2 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists, maintaining one of the longest double‑double streaks in WNBA history and leading the league in rebounding.She also became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 500 points and 500 rebounds in fewer than 40 games.Angel Reese responds to Candace Parker’s ranking of herAngel Reese responded to Candace Parker with a cryptic tweet on X.“Clout is one helluva DRUG. like it really gets to a point,” Reese tweeted.Although Parker has clarified there’s no personal dislike. Fans and analysts have argued that her ranking doesn’t reflect Reese’s full contributions.