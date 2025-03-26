Candace Parker heaps praise on former POTUS Barack Obama's charity for sports

WNBA legend Candace Parker heaped high praise on former president of the United States, Barack Obama. Parker, a three-time WNBA champion, shared a lengthy message on Instagram to spotlight what the Obama Foundation is doing to support youth sports.

"March Madness is here, and to me, it’s a reminder of how powerful basketball is — on and off the court. Whether you’re watching the tournament or playing a pick-up game, there’s something special about how sports brings people together, challenges us, and inspires us to be better.

"That’s why I’m so excited about what the Obama Foundation is doing with the Obama Presidential Center on the South Side of Chicago. Along with a museum, the Obamas are building Home Court, an athletic center that will provide young people in the community with the resources and space they need to learn, grow, and play. It’s about more than just basketball; it’s about creating opportunities for the next generation."

Candace Parker added that what the former president is trying to teach and push is community and the value of working together to meet a common goal. Despite taking a cheeky dig at Obama's NCAA bracket, the former player was excited about everything else happening, thanks to Obama.

Parker's ties with the Chicago community go way back. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri, but was raised in Chicago, creating a strong connection with the place that led her to return to the city in 2021 when she signed with the Sky.

Parker won the 2021 WNBA title after beating the Phoenix Mercury in the finals to complete her full-circle moment. Now, in a different role, she's helping Obama, another Chicago icon, give back to the community.

Candace Parker is among the group trying to bring a WNBA expansion team to Tennessee

Another place with a special meaning for Candace Parker, Tennessee, is included in her plans to add a WNBA expansion team. She's part of a group of high-profile individuals with links to Tennessee trying to bring the Tennessee Summitt to life.

On Jan. 30, a report from Front Office Sports named Parker, former NFL star Peyton Manning and former state governor and Nashville Predators chairman Bill Haslam among the people trying to make the team that would honor Parker's former college coach Pat Summitt.

This is an intriguing idea backed by many important people, but the WNBA has yet to decide.

