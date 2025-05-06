Candace Parker impressed by Lauryn Hill's show-stopping first-ever Met Gala appearance 

Legendary singer Lauryn Hill has been one of the highlights of this year’s MET Gala for her showstopping yellow outfit. It was Hill’s first appearance in the fashion event, which added to the prestige of her look, impressing celebrities and stars, including former WNBA player Candace Parker.

Parker reposted Hill’s red carpet look on her Instagram story, which saw the musician walk with a valet, who was holding a yellow umbrella to match her outfit. She was also seen holding a blue handbag, wearing shades and someone holding his cape while she was walking on the carpet.

“Yoooo,” Parker wrote.

Candace Parker's IG story

Parker also wore a buttoned-up white suit inside her yellow dress along with a maroon-clad necktie.

Parker and Hill created great legacies in their respective fields. Before retiring in 2024, Parker won three WNBA championships on three different teams: the LA Sparks, Chicago Sky and Las Vegas Aces.

Meanwhile, Hill is known as one of the best rappers and singers of her time, creating hits, like “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You (I Love You Baby),”“Ready Or Not,”“Killing Me Softly, ”“So Much Things To Say,” among others.

Parker, a two-time WNBA MVP, is now a television analyst for NBA and WNBA games, still providing her insights about the game through her analysis.

Candace Parker set to see her jersey in LA rafters this year

Candace Parker will now be immortalized among some of the LA sports greats this year, as her jersey will be hanging in the rafters during the Sparks’ game against the Chicago Sky on June 29 during the 2025 WNBA regular season.

In a statement, Parker expressed her pride as one of the city’s best stars throughout its long history.

"To see my jersey hanging in the rafters amongst other legends is truly an honor.… This moment is not just about me — it’s about my family, my teammates and the incredible support from the LA Sparks organization and fans,” she said.

“I’m grateful to my parents, who believed in me every step of the way, to my brothers who still are my heroes and to my wife and kids, who inspire me every day. The Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena) raised Lailaa and this was her playground growing up.”

Parker will only be the third player whose jersey number will be on the rafters. It's also fitting that her ceremony will happen during the Sparks’ game against the Sky, with whom she won a championship.

