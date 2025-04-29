Candace Parker, Kelsey Plum, and more WNBA stars send prayers as Damian Lillard makes first post after brutal setback

WNBA legend Candace Parker joined stars Kelsey Plum and Chiney Ogwumike, among others, to send love and support to NBA star Damian Lillard after his latest injury setback. On Sunday, Lillard limped off the court after tearing his Achilles tendon in Game 4 of the Milwaukee Bucks' NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers.
On Monday, Damian Lillard took to Instagram to break his silence after experiencing the terrible setback.
"Appreciate all the prayers and well wishes," he captioned the post. "This one really hurt… HIS way not MY way. To Be Continued… 🙏🏽💪🏾"
Reactions from popular figures across the sports world, including the NBA and WNBA, quickly flooded the comment section, as many wished him a speedy recovery.
Notable names in women's basketball that sent him love include Parker, Plum, former LA Sparks stars Ogwumike, Mercury player Satou Sabally, and Seattle Storm forward Alysha Clark, among others.
"🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽," Clark commented.
"Love ya Dame ❤️ we gotchu fam," Candace Parker wrote.
"🤞🏼," Kelsey Plum commented.
"we are with you all the way! ❤️✊🏿," wrote Chiney Ogwumike.
"🙏," Sabally commented.
Lillard is now expected to miss the rest of the playoffs after his injury and potentially the early parts of next season.
Damian Lillard once advocated higher pay for WNBA players
Damian Lillard has also shown support and backing to WNBA stars in the past, especially concerning their salaries. The NBA star believes women's basketball players deserve higher pay and didn't hold back from expressing his thoughts about it.
After watching the Connecticut Sun vs. Las Vegas Aces game on July 8, 2018, Lillard said in an interview:
"It's awesome to be able to see those women out there competing the way they do. They deserve a lot more respect. They deserve to make a lot more money than they do. I think it’s time people start recognizing that they are professional athletes, and they should be treated like it, and their league should be elevated and treated as well."
The 34-year-old point guard will now undergo rehabilitation for his injury, but he will do so knowing that players from the WNBA are also behind him.