Candace Parker opens up about overcoming rejection from family over her same-sex marriage: "Wife's parents didn't talk to her for almost a year"

WNBA legend Candace Parker has grown in her relationship with her wife, Anna Petrakova. She admits that being in a same-sex marriage has not been easy, but they have been able to make it work.

Ad

The three-time WNBA champion opened up about it on her appearance on IHeartRadio's "The Breakfast Club" program as she promoted her book, 'The Can-Do Mindset.' She discussed coming out as gay and how she and her wife are dealing with the challenges of being in a same-sex marriage.

Parker, who won league titles with the LA Sparks, Chicago Sky and Las Vegas Aces in her 16-year WNBA career, said:

"I've been on the other side of it, where I've been the person that was like, 'Everybody knows, just say it, just tell him,'" Parker said (23:10 onwards). "But I think everybody comes to grips with it in a different time... My brother was amazing throughout the entire process. My family was great. But my wife's parents didn't talk to her for almost a year ... You can't rush it."

Ad

Trending

Check out what she had to say below, beginning at 23:10:

Ad

Candace Parker and Petrakova were teammates while playing in the Russian league. Their relationship started from late-night chats which eventually led to them getting married in 2019. They kept their marriage private initially.

The couple publicly came out with their relationship in December 2021, on their second wedding anniversary. They now share two kids; Airr Larry, 3, and Hartt Summitt, 1.

Candace Parker was married for eight years to former NBA player Shelden Williams. They have a daughter together, Lailaa Nicole, who was born in 2009.

Ad

Candace Parker says decision to come out was largely because of her daughter

Candace Parker said her decision to finally come out as gay was largely brought about by her love and support for her daughter, Lailaa Nicole.

She said she is raising her kid by allowing her to be her own person, speak her mind and go for what she wants in life. Along the way, Parker realized that she would not be effective in it if she was not true to herself.

Ad

Parker told Time in an interview in 2022:

“I always tell my daughter to be herself. I always tell my daughter to be proud of who she is. And I always tell my daughter to speak for herself and speak up for those that she loves. And I can’t say that to her if I’m not doing it myself. … That was a step we had to take. But we had to take it on our own terms.”

Ad

Lailaa Nicole is carving a name for herself through volleyball, playing for Campbell Hall High School in California.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More