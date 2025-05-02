Candace Parker points out one thing Kobe Bryant's late daughter Gianna had over 'The Black Mamba' in wholesome tribute

Candace Parker paid tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant's late daughter, Gianna Bryant, on what would have been her 19th birthday. On Thursday, Parker uploaded a photo of Gianna, who was born May 1, 2006, on her Instagram story and sent a birthday wish for her.

She also mentioned a part of Gianna's game that was better than Kobe's.

"To the girl that's turnaround was better than her pops❤️ Happy Birthday sweet girl," Parker wrote.

Candace Parker's IG story (via @candaceparker/Instagram)

Kobe and Gianna tragically died in a helicopter crash in January 2020. The WNBA legend developed a close friendship over the years with Kobe during his career, which extended beyond the basketball court.

Parker also became good friends with his wife, Vanessa Bryant, and took on a basketball mentor role for Kobe's second-youngest daughter, Bianka. In April, Vanessa returned the love as she wished Parker well on her birthday with a heartfelt message.

Candace Parker recalls how 'mentor' Kobe Bryant supported her during her WNBA career

Candace Parker is full of admiration for Kobe Bryant whenever she remembers him. In an interview on "NBA on TNT" after Bryant died in January 2020, Parker recalled how the LA Lakers legend supported her since her rookie year in the WNBA.

She also shared what Bryant said to her in a voicemail message after she made the playoffs with the LA Sparks in 2008.

"In 2008, we made the playoffs, and I was in practice, and I get out, and I have this crazy voicemail," Parker said. "I listened to it; it's like, 'Good luck, it's Kobe. Good luck in the playoffs, and you're gonna do your thing.

"And then at the end, he's like, 'And when the symphony plays, and the maestro comes in, and the lights shine, they point at you, and you come in your solo. You'll know it because you've prepared for this moment.' And it's only Kobe will say and describe it in that way and in that fashion."

Parker is widely regarded as one of the greatest women's basketball players of all time. She continues to acknowledge the positive impact Bryant left on her game and career.

