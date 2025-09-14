Candace Parker proved wrong as Georgia adds salt to Tennessee’s wounds in thrilling win

Tennessee alumna, Candace Parker, was proven wrong by Georgia after the No. 6-ranked team defeated her alma mater 44-41 in a thrilling game on Saturday. Parker, who appeared on a pre-game panel as College GameDay’s guest picker, expressed confidence in her team.This marked Tennessee’s ninth straight loss to Georgia, a streak Parker had hoped would end on Saturday. Speaking on the panel, she predicted a total win for her team, leading to loud cheers from the crowd in Knoxville.“I think Tennessee is ready to end the streak. We’re ready to beat the Bulldogs in Knoxville and let the world in on a secret,” Parker said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter her team lost, Candace Parker was understandably frustrated with the result and expressed the same on social media by sharing multiple face-palm emojis on her Instagram story.Parker’s Instagram storyOut of the nine predictions Parker made during her time on the panel, only two came true, with Alabama and LSU winning their games on Saturday. As someone who has played an active part in Tennessee’s rich and storied history in sports, Parker couldn’t imagine her team losing on Saturday.She played basketball for the Tennessee Lady Volunteers from 2006 to 2008. In her three seasons with the team, Parker played in 110 games, averaging 19.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. She led them to back-to-back national championships in 2007 and 2008. Parker declared for the WNBA draft after her junior year and was picked No. 1 by the LA Sparks.Candace Parker references Jay-Z lyrics while offering advice to Angel ReeseSpeaking on Tuesday’s episode of her “Post Moves” podcast, Candace Parker offered advice to Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese. Reese is facing significant criticism on social media for comments she made to the Chicago TribuneShe had expressed her wish to play with better teammates, saying that she doesn’t want to return to the same situation next season. The Sky determined her comments to be detrimental to the team and disciplined Reese.On Tuesday, Parker recalled a similar situation she faced during her time with the LA Sparks and advised Reese to keep things “in-house” unless she doesn’t wish to be there.“I think the best advice I ever received is to keep things in-house,” Parker said. “What is that Jay-Z song? Nobody wins when the family feuds. So, unless you want to get out of there, you’re not gonna win when the family feuds.”While Candace Parker hopes Reese and the Sky can patch things up, many are speculating that the star forward could have played her final game in Chicago.