  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Candace Parker
  • Candace Parker proved wrong as Georgia adds salt to Tennessee’s wounds in thrilling win

Candace Parker proved wrong as Georgia adds salt to Tennessee’s wounds in thrilling win

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 14, 2025 11:31 GMT
Georgia v Tennessee - Source: Getty
Candace Parker proved wrong in Georgia vs Tennessee clash (Credits: Getty)

Tennessee alumna, Candace Parker, was proven wrong by Georgia after the No. 6-ranked team defeated her alma mater 44-41 in a thrilling game on Saturday. Parker, who appeared on a pre-game panel as College GameDay’s guest picker, expressed confidence in her team.

Ad

This marked Tennessee’s ninth straight loss to Georgia, a streak Parker had hoped would end on Saturday. Speaking on the panel, she predicted a total win for her team, leading to loud cheers from the crowd in Knoxville.

“I think Tennessee is ready to end the streak. We’re ready to beat the Bulldogs in Knoxville and let the world in on a secret,” Parker said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

After her team lost, Candace Parker was understandably frustrated with the result and expressed the same on social media by sharing multiple face-palm emojis on her Instagram story.

Parker&rsquo;s Instagram story
Parker’s Instagram story

Out of the nine predictions Parker made during her time on the panel, only two came true, with Alabama and LSU winning their games on Saturday. As someone who has played an active part in Tennessee’s rich and storied history in sports, Parker couldn’t imagine her team losing on Saturday.

Ad

She played basketball for the Tennessee Lady Volunteers from 2006 to 2008. In her three seasons with the team, Parker played in 110 games, averaging 19.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. She led them to back-to-back national championships in 2007 and 2008. Parker declared for the WNBA draft after her junior year and was picked No. 1 by the LA Sparks.

Candace Parker references Jay-Z lyrics while offering advice to Angel Reese

Speaking on Tuesday’s episode of her “Post Moves” podcast, Candace Parker offered advice to Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese. Reese is facing significant criticism on social media for comments she made to the Chicago Tribune

Ad

She had expressed her wish to play with better teammates, saying that she doesn’t want to return to the same situation next season. The Sky determined her comments to be detrimental to the team and disciplined Reese.

On Tuesday, Parker recalled a similar situation she faced during her time with the LA Sparks and advised Reese to keep things “in-house” unless she doesn’t wish to be there.

“I think the best advice I ever received is to keep things in-house,” Parker said. “What is that Jay-Z song? Nobody wins when the family feuds. So, unless you want to get out of there, you’re not gonna win when the family feuds.”

While Candace Parker hopes Reese and the Sky can patch things up, many are speculating that the star forward could have played her final game in Chicago.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sameer Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications