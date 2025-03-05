Candace Parker relives her first Maccabi Tel Aviv experience while celebrating brother Anthony Parker’s major honor

This week, WNBA legend Candace Parker's brother, Anthony Parker, was named to the All-25 EuroLeague Team. After 25 years of action, the league is honoring the 25 biggest stars so far.

After announcing the first five stars set to be enshrined, the EuroLeague announced that Parker, Dimitris Diamantidis, Mike James, Vasilije Micic, and Sergio Rodriguez would be the next five stars joining the All-25 Team.

In response, Parker's younger sister, Candace, took to Instagram, congratulating her brother while sharing her first experience with Maccabi Tel Aviv, where Anthony played from 2000 to 2002 and again from 2003 to 2006.

Candace wrote: "I can remember I was 14 years old pulling up to the arena in Maccabi, jet lagged and tired from the long trip from New York. Only to hear the entire arena chanting Ma-maccabi-maccabi Tel Aviv! Immediately it's like energy is injected into everyone in the building!

"I watched as my brother dominated and the crowd yelled PARKER in a bit of an accent. ... I wish I could have seen and been apart of it more. But boy I was a proud sis then and I'm even more now."

Candace Parker shared Maccabi Tel Aviv's post on her Instagram story along with the hashtag:

"#ProudBabySis"

Candace Parker (@candaceparker) - Instagram

During his first stint with Maccabi Tel Aviv, Anthony helped the team win the FIBA SuproLeague championship. However, during his second stint with the team, he cemented his place as a EuroLeague star, leading the team to two titles, while winning two EuroLeague MVP awards and a EuroLeague Final Four MVP.

Looking at the other EuroLeague stars named to the All-25 EuroLeague Team alongside Candace Parker's brother

As previously mentioned, in addition to Candace Parker's brother, Anthony, four other EuroLeague stars were named to the All-25 EuroLeague Team as part of the second group.

The group, which consists of Parker, Dimitris Diamantidis, Mike James, Vasilije Micic, and Sergio Rodriguez, joins Nando De Colo, Sergio Llull, Ramunas Siskauskas, Vassilis Spanoulis and Nikola Vujcic as the first 10 members of the All-25 EuroLeague team.

Diamantidis is widely considered to be the greatest Greek player to ever grace the court. With three EuroLeague titles to his name, Diamantidis is the only player named to both the 2000s and 2010s EuroLeague All-Decade teams.

Along with Diamantidis and Parker, the latest group also consists of Mike James, who remains the EuroLeague's all-time scoring leader. James is in the midst of an impressive run with BC Monaco, winning the 2024 EuroLeague MVP award this past season.

Another familiar name who has left his mark on the EuroLeague over the past few years is Micic, who won back-to-back EuroLeague Final Four MVPs and back-to-back titles while leading the league in scoring during the 2021-22 season. Currently, Micic plays for the Phoenix Suns since making the jump to the NBA in 2023.

The final member of the latest group of five players to be named to the All-25 EuroLeague team is former Real Madrid star Rodriguez. Throughout his career, Rodriguez won three EuroLeague titles, a EuroLeague MVP award, and earned a reputation as a brilliant point guard.

