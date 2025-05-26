Candace Parker doesn't shy away from praising $195,000 star after passing WNBA legend in All Time stats

Nneka Ogwumike moved past Candace Parker to ninth place in the WNBA all-time scoring list on Sunday. The Seattle Storm guard made a layup with 3:16 in the second quarter for her 6,576th point, two past the basketball legend. Ogwumike dropped 23 in the game to help the Storm beat Parker’s former team, the Las Vegas Aces, 102-82.

Ad

The two-time WNBA MVP promptly wrote on Instagram following Ogwumike’s milestone.

“Congrats @nneka”

Candace Parker congratulates Nneka Ogwumike for passing her in the WNBA all-time scoring list. [photo: @candaceparker/IG]

Nneka Ogwumike, who signed a one-year, $195K contract with the Seattle Storm in the offseason, got off to a fast start. She closed in quickly on Candace Parker after dropping 11 first-quarter points. Ogwumike’s second basket in the second frame moved her past the three-time WNBA champ.

Ad

Trending

Ogwumike scored 23 points to push her tally to 6,584 points, 220 off Sue Bird for eighth in the all-time scoring list. With 40 games remaining, Ogwumike could move ahead of the Storm legend as well.

Candace Parker leads Nneka Ogwumike in championship tally

Candace Parker and Nneka Ogwumike have a long history. The former was in her fourth season with the LA Sparks when the team made the latter the No. 1 pick in the 2012 WNBA draft. Four years into their partnership, they carried the Sparks to the 2016 championship, breaking the franchise’s 14-year title drought.

Ad

The following year, Parker and Ogwumike gave the Sparks another championship appearance but lost to the Minnesota Lynx in a five-game thriller. After a loss to the Connecticut Sun in the second round of the 2020 playoffs, Parker took her talents to Chicago, where she won a championship the following year.

Parker also got her third ring in 2023 with the Las Vegas Aces. Although saddled with an injury that forced her out of the playoffs, she was part of the team’s title roster. Parker retired leading into the 2024 season due to a foot injury.

Meanwhile, Nneka Ogwumike is still chasing another championship after the first one she won with Parker. This season, the Seattle Storm is a dark horse to win the title. If Ogwumike continues to play well, the Storm might have a shot at the championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More