Candace Parker doesn't shy away from praising $195,000 star after passing WNBA legend in All Time stats

Nneka Ogwumike moved past Candace Parker to ninth place in the WNBA all-time scoring list on Sunday. The Seattle Storm guard made a layup with 3:16 in the second quarter for her 6,576th point, two past the basketball legend. Ogwumike dropped 23 in the game to help the Storm beat Parker’s former team, the Las Vegas Aces, 102-82.
The two-time WNBA MVP promptly wrote on Instagram following Ogwumike’s milestone.
“Congrats @nneka”
Nneka Ogwumike, who signed a one-year, $195K contract with the Seattle Storm in the offseason, got off to a fast start. She closed in quickly on Candace Parker after dropping 11 first-quarter points. Ogwumike’s second basket in the second frame moved her past the three-time WNBA champ.
Ogwumike scored 23 points to push her tally to 6,584 points, 220 off Sue Bird for eighth in the all-time scoring list. With 40 games remaining, Ogwumike could move ahead of the Storm legend as well.
Candace Parker leads Nneka Ogwumike in championship tally
Candace Parker and Nneka Ogwumike have a long history. The former was in her fourth season with the LA Sparks when the team made the latter the No. 1 pick in the 2012 WNBA draft. Four years into their partnership, they carried the Sparks to the 2016 championship, breaking the franchise’s 14-year title drought.
The following year, Parker and Ogwumike gave the Sparks another championship appearance but lost to the Minnesota Lynx in a five-game thriller. After a loss to the Connecticut Sun in the second round of the 2020 playoffs, Parker took her talents to Chicago, where she won a championship the following year.
Parker also got her third ring in 2023 with the Las Vegas Aces. Although saddled with an injury that forced her out of the playoffs, she was part of the team’s title roster. Parker retired leading into the 2024 season due to a foot injury.
Meanwhile, Nneka Ogwumike is still chasing another championship after the first one she won with Parker. This season, the Seattle Storm is a dark horse to win the title. If Ogwumike continues to play well, the Storm might have a shot at the championship.