Candace Parker super hyped as niece Naomi Parker leads her team to a win on birthday

Candace Parker is a well-known figure in the basketball community. The former No. 1 pick developed into one of the biggest names in the WNBA. She had an illustrious 16-year career, winning three WNBA championships, two MVP crowns and seven All-Star Game appearances.

The 38-year-old retired from the game in 2024, but there is now another member of the Parker family that is becoming a household name. Naomi Parker, the niece of Candace Parker, has developed into one of the top high school basketball players in her region.

The senior guard, who plays for Steinbrenner High School in Lutz, FLorida, has been sensational over her final year. On Friday, which also happened to be her birthday, she put on another dazzling display to help her team win the Class 6A region final and progress to the final four.

Candace has been alongside Naomi Parker to encourage the rising star every step of the way. The former WNBA star was buzzing after another strong performance from her niece, and took to Instagram on Saturday to express her delight.

Parker shared an image of No. 3 cutting down the nets, and added the following caption to go with the memorable photo:

"Got the W on bday! States here we come. Yep"

C. Parker shares an image of her niece Naomi Parker cutting down the nets. Photo Credit: Candace Parker's IG account.

Per the Tampa Bay Times, Naomi Parker led the Warriors to a 71-61 win over the Sickles High School. The talented point guard finished the game with 38 points and recorded eight 3-pointers on the night.

Parker had a phenomenal 16-year WNBA career, which included stints with the LA Sparks, Chicago Sky and Las Vegas Aces. She is regarded as one of the league's all-time greats.

Candace is not the only member of the family that excelled in basketball. Her brother, Marcus (Naomi's father), was a highly rated player at Bradley University. He went on to be selected by the New Jersey Nets as the 21st overall pick in the 1997 NBA Draft.

Candace Parker hails niece Naomi Parker after she crossed 1000-point mark

Former Tennessee basketball starts Candace Parker and Christ Lofton at the NCAA college basketball game in Knoxville, Tennessee. Photo Credit: Imagn

Candace Parker has followed her niece Naomi Parker's development closely and has always been there to support her. In December, the high school star reached an incredible milestone, securing her 1,000th point.

Following the achievement, Parker was full of praise for the senior, sharing a special message for her niece on her Instagram account:

"Look who hit 1000 tonight!!!"

C. Parker hails niece Naomi after she records 1,000 high school points. Photo Credit: Candace Parker

Naomi Parker is set to graduate this year and is expected to continue her basketball journey at the collegiate level.

