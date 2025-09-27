"Cannot keep hiding behind meaningless fines": WNBA analyst rips into Cathy Engelbert after Cheryl Reeve squares up on refs

To say that Minnesota Lynx head coach Chery Reeve had a long night on Friday would be an understatement. Frustrated with the referees' calls throughout Game 3 against the Phoenix Mercury, Reeve lost her cool with a perceived non-call on her star player Napheesa Collier and got ejected after receiving a second technical foul.Some analysts, however, were not impressed with how the officials handled this situation. Reporter Rachel DeMita, who made an educated guess about what would happen next to Reeve, went on X to blast WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.&quot;Cathy needs to say something publicly after this.. she cannot keep hiding behind meaningless fines and ignoring the chaos happening daily in her league,&quot; DeMita tweeted.Rachel A DeMita @RADeMitaLINKCathy needs to say something publicly after this.. she cannot keep hiding behind meaningless fines and ignoring the chaos happening daily in her league.The non-call that got Reeve heated was on a defensive play in which Mercury star Alyssa Thomas swiped the ball from Collier and scored on a fastbreak layup. Aside from the Mercury pushing their lead to six with 21.6 seconds left in regulation, Reeve was also fuming because Thomas collided with Collier's knee and also caused Collier to roll her ankle.After Thomas scored, Reeve immediately went to the referee nearest her and gave him an earful. With the Lynx head coach refusing to stop her tirade, the referee blew his whistle for a technical foul, which happened to be Reeve's second.Members of the coaching staff and Lynx guard Natisha Hiedeman had to restrain Reeve to stop her from getting near the referees once again. The Mercury went on to seal the 84-76 victory to take a 2-1 series lead.&quot;F***ing malpractice&quot;: Lynx HC Cheryl Reeve blasts referee crew that handled Game 3 vs MercuryIn the post-game media availability, Reeve spoke in a more subdued tone. However, the message she imparted to reporters was no less fiery.&quot;I want to call for a change in leadership at the league level when it comes to officiating. It's bad for the game,&quot; Reeve said. &quot;The officiating crew that we had for tonight, for the leadership to deem those three people semifinals playoff worthy is f***ing malpractice.&quot;Reeve also provided some examples of missed calls that led to her players getting hurt, including Lynx forward Maria Kliundikova getting &quot;cracked&quot; while she was going for a rebound.