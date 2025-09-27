  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • "Cannot keep hiding behind meaningless fines": WNBA analyst rips into Cathy Engelbert after Cheryl Reeve squares up on refs

"Cannot keep hiding behind meaningless fines": WNBA analyst rips into Cathy Engelbert after Cheryl Reeve squares up on refs

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Sep 27, 2025 05:40 GMT
Minnesota Lynx v Phoenix Mercury - Game Three - Source: Getty
Minnesota Lynx v Phoenix Mercury - Game Three - Source: Getty

To say that Minnesota Lynx head coach Chery Reeve had a long night on Friday would be an understatement. Frustrated with the referees' calls throughout Game 3 against the Phoenix Mercury, Reeve lost her cool with a perceived non-call on her star player Napheesa Collier and got ejected after receiving a second technical foul.

Ad

Some analysts, however, were not impressed with how the officials handled this situation. Reporter Rachel DeMita, who made an educated guess about what would happen next to Reeve, went on X to blast WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

"Cathy needs to say something publicly after this.. she cannot keep hiding behind meaningless fines and ignoring the chaos happening daily in her league," DeMita tweeted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The non-call that got Reeve heated was on a defensive play in which Mercury star Alyssa Thomas swiped the ball from Collier and scored on a fastbreak layup. Aside from the Mercury pushing their lead to six with 21.6 seconds left in regulation, Reeve was also fuming because Thomas collided with Collier's knee and also caused Collier to roll her ankle.

After Thomas scored, Reeve immediately went to the referee nearest her and gave him an earful. With the Lynx head coach refusing to stop her tirade, the referee blew his whistle for a technical foul, which happened to be Reeve's second.

Ad

Members of the coaching staff and Lynx guard Natisha Hiedeman had to restrain Reeve to stop her from getting near the referees once again. The Mercury went on to seal the 84-76 victory to take a 2-1 series lead.

"F***ing malpractice": Lynx HC Cheryl Reeve blasts referee crew that handled Game 3 vs Mercury

In the post-game media availability, Reeve spoke in a more subdued tone. However, the message she imparted to reporters was no less fiery.

Ad
"I want to call for a change in leadership at the league level when it comes to officiating. It's bad for the game," Reeve said. "The officiating crew that we had for tonight, for the leadership to deem those three people semifinals playoff worthy is f***ing malpractice."

Reeve also provided some examples of missed calls that led to her players getting hurt, including Lynx forward Maria Kliundikova getting "cracked" while she was going for a rebound.

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications