"Cannot wait to see what the Lord has in store for me": Sarah Ashlee Barker confirms 2025 draft entry with passionate message

Sarah Ashlee Barker's collegiate career ended in a bittersweet fashion last week when the Alabama guard led the Crimson Tide into a double overtime battle with Maryland in the second round of the NCAA Women's Tournament.

The Crimson Tide fell to the Terrapins, but Barker left it all out on the floor that night, capping off an impressive SEC career spanning her time at Georgia and Alabama with a 45-point performance.

As her collegiate chapter closes, fans of the First Team All-SEC guard can now look forward to the Alabama native shining at the next level, as Barker announced on Tuesday via Instagram that she will be declaring for the 2025 WNBA draft.

Barker thanked college basketball and displayed her Alabama pride with one last "Roll Tide."

Where do I even begin... From Athens, Georgia to Tuscaloosa, Alabama; to have been able to call these two places my home has been nothing but a blessing and an honor . Thank you Coach Kristy for giving me the chance to come back home and play for my home state these past three years. Being able to play in front of my family every time we've played in Coleman Coliseum has been an incredible blessing. There aren't enough words to describe how thankful I am to have represented my home.

Barker went on to thank her teammates, coaches, family and friends for their impact on her life, the way they pushed her on and off the floor and for the support they gave her throughout her entire career.

And with that being said I have officially declared for the 2025 WNBA draft. I cannot wait to see what the Lord has in store for me! Isaiah 41:10 "Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand."

Barker is projected as a late first-round pick after increasing her stock in this year's NCAA tournament. Barker played well on both sides of the ball for Alabama, leading the team in points and steals per game with 17.2 points and two steals.

Sarah Ashlee Barker could provide depth for several WNBA teams

Sarah Ashlee Barker's ability to play on both sides of the ball makes her a valuable candidate for many teams that need depth in the backcourt and a player who can create her own shots while providing strong defense.

Barker can also be a piece that can start and add to the process of rebuilding an organization like the Washington Mystics or the Golden State Valkyries. However, the Mystics have the fourth and sixth pick in the first round, which may make Barker a round two selection for those teams.

The Seattle Storm, Chicago Sky, Minnesota Lynx and Phoenix Mercury round out the last four selections in the first round, with the Los Angeles Sparks, Dallas Wings and Lynx have the first three selections to begin the second round. Notably, all six teams are in need of backcourt depth.

