“Cardi ate I fear”: Angel Reese can’t hide her feelings as she cruises in style, jamming to Cardi B’s new song “Outside”

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese couldn’t hide her feelings for rapper Cardi B’s new song, “Outside”. Reese posted a video of herself on Snapchat riding in a Lamborghini on Friday, blasting Cardi B’s new song.

Ad

“Happy Friday,” she wrote on top of the video.

“Cardi ate I fearrrrrrr.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Outside is Cardi B’s first single of 2025. It also marks her first solo release since “Enough (Miami)” last year. Many, including Angel Reese, who is known to be a long-time fan of the rapper, have been enjoying the song.

This has been an interesting season for Angel Reese, who is averaging 11.0 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Instead of taking a step forward, she seems to have taken a step back in her sophomore season.

Ad

In 2024, she recorded 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game as she finished No. 2 in Rookie of the Year voting. Just a year later, Reese’s points, rebounds and FG% have all declined.

However, she has slowly begun to find her form as she scored 17 points on 7-for-13 shooting against the Washington Mystics on Tuesday. Before that, Reese recorded 11 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists against the Connecticut Sun on Saturday.

Angel Reese opens up about her disappointing All-Star game experience in 2024

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark were selected for the WNBA All-Star team last year. They became two of the only rookies to make the All-Star team, joining legends like Maya Moore, Sue Bird and Candace Dupree. However, Reese’s experience wasn’t all that memorable.

Ad

“Last year, it was kind of sad I wasn’t with anybody there," Reese said.

"Hopefully I can have somebody that I really, really know there (this year).”

Expand Tweet

Ad

This year, Reese hopes to share the All-Star stage with more of her friends. Her teammate, Kamilla Cardoso, has also racked up several votes and could make her first All-Star team this season. She is averaging 11.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

The fans may want to vote her in, but from a performance standpoint, Cardoso needs to be better to earn her first All-Star nod. Reese and Co. will return to the court on Friday to take on the Phoenix Mercury at Wintrust Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More