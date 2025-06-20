Cardi B name-drops A’ja Wilson in her first song of 2025 “Outside”

New York-born rapper Cardi B name-dropped Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson in her first song of 2025. The track was released on Friday and is dubbed "Outside." The song is reported to be a part of her upcoming second studio album.

The Aces center received a shout-out on the track as Cardi B cited her in the second verse. Mentioning the ladies in Las Vegas, the rapper name-dropped Wilson while calling her "boo."

"Let me in the locker room. And some ladies out in Vegas, A'ja Wil', what's poppin', boo?" Cardi said.

The reigning MVP wasn't the only basketball player named-dropped on the track, as LA Lakers star LeBron James was mentioned in the track, too.

"I like him too, so, baby, let me meet LeBron (Let me meet LeBron). I love Savannah, let me see what she be on," the lyrics read.

The cover art for the track features various elements, including an overflowing fire hydrant, red party cups, dominoes and other items signifying remains from a party.

According to a summary posted on Genius.com, the cover is reminiscent of a street party in New York, with the song presumed to be a diss track to her estranged husband, Offset.

Despite the double entendres and ambiguous lyrics, the track features a classic Cardi B rap flow with a catchy beat. The track is her first release of the year, with her last single Enough releasing in March 2024.

A’ja Wilson set to miss her fourth straight game due to injury as Aces prepare to host Storm

The Aces could be without A’ja Wilson for the fourth straight game due to the league's concussion protocols. The center suffered an injury to her head during the Aces' loss to the LA Sparks on June 11. She was struck on the face by Dearica Hamby and left the court in the third quarter with 1:17 on the clock.

Since then, Wilson has remained out of all her team's games. This includes their 88-84 win against the Wings, and their back-to-back losses to the Phoenix Mercury and the Minnesota Lynx.

The center is on the injury report for the fourth straight game, listed as questionable against the Seattle Storm.

In her absence, the Aces have struggled in the frontcourt, falling to eighth in the league standings. If she does sit out of the game at the Michelob Ultra Arena, the Aces will rely on Elizabeth Kitley, Kiah Stokes and Kierstan Bell.

