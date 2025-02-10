  • home icon
  Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife La La Anthony drops 2-word reaction to Angel Reese's stunning Super Bowl outfit

Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife La La Anthony drops 2-word reaction to Angel Reese's stunning Super Bowl outfit

By Ernesto Cova
Modified Feb 10, 2025
Angel Reese turned a lot of heads in the Super Bowl

Angel Reese keeps turning heads everywhere she goes, and she's been quite a busy gal lately.

Shortly after recording the first ejection in Unrivaled's history, the Chicago Sky youngster stunned everybody during Super Bowl weekend.

Whether it was talking about hoops or fashion or sharing clips on social media, the LSU product was the center of attention left and right.

That's why it wasn't much of a surprise to see countless fans, including LaLa Anthony, shower her with praise on social media:

"Gorgeous baby," Anthony wrote in her latest Instagram post with some heart-eyed emojis.

Via Angel Reese's IG

Angel Reese reacts to epic McDonald's endorsement

Reese's rise to the top has been as notorious as well-deserved. As one of the faces of the fastest-growing sport in the past couple of years, Reese just got a huge endorsement deal with McDonald's.

The deal, reportedly worth $16 million, includes her very own special. A BBQ Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese topped with a new 'bold' BBQ sauce, a drink, and McDonald's signature french fries:

“McDonald’s has always been a big part of my life, from grabbing a McChicken Sandwich as a kid to being named a McDonald’s All American in 2020,” the statement read. “It’s really a dream come true to be the first-ever female athlete to have my own meal and be a part of McDonald’s amazing basketball legacy. I hope the Angel Reese Special inspires young athletes everywhere to never give up on pursuing their dreams.”

Reese had an outstanding first season in the WNBA, and her following continues to grow by the day, with a big part thanks to her platform on social media and podcasts.

Female basketball players are finally capitalizing on their endorsement opportunities and getting some long-overdue money and exposure.

On top of her deal with McDonald's, the young center has also landed very lucrative partnerships with high-end brands.

Companies such as Goldman Sachs, Topps, Beats by Dre, Tampax, Airbnb, Amazon, Playstation, Reebok, and Cash App can't get enough of Angel Reese.

The list goes on and this is just the beginning.

