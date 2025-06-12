Carmelo Anthony and son Kiyan reveal their favorite WNBA players and it’s not Caitlin Clark or A'ja Wilson

Caitlin Clark has taken the basketball world by storm. She's drawn tens of thousands of eyeballs to the women's college basketball scene and the WNBA, and she's making a strong case for being the most popular female player on Earth.

A'ja Wilson could certainly challenge her for that distinction, though, as she's established herself as the best and most dominant player in the league for years now.

However, as great as they are, Carmelo and Kiyan Anthony have a love for other superstars as well.

In a "Close Friends Only" speed round session on Instagram, Melo and his firstborn, Kiyan, gave the fans an in-depth look at some of their thoughts, from their All-Time Team USA starting five to their favorite female basketball player. Notably, they didn't choose Caitlin Clark or A'Ja Wilson.

"Sabrina (Ionescu)," Kiyan said. "She plays on the Liberty, from New York, and just won us a chip."

"Probably Sheryl Swoopes would be my favorite, like, women's basketball player of all time," Carmelo Anthony responded. "Right now, it would definitely be Napheesa Collier."

To each his own, and you can't go wrong with either of the players they chose, either.

Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony is careful with his social media

Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, just committed to follow in his father's footsteps at Syracuse. According to ESPN, he's the highest-ranked player in the state of New York and the No. 35 recruit in his class.

However, even though he's becoming a man of his own, his parents still make sure to protect him from the outside world, especially during the social media era.

Kiyan revealed that he only allows his actual close friends and people he personally knows and cares about to see whatever he decides to post. Being the son of two celebrities, he's aware of the potential implications of every single thing he says and does on social media:

"When it comes to school, if I'm decommitted from my school. Even girls, people try to say that I'm talking to certain girls, which I never heard from before, so all of that stuff. My parents just tell me, 'Just don't pay no attention to that and just stay focused,' so that's what I try to do," he said.

Kiyan will have some big shoes to fill, as his father led the program to the national championship just a little over two decades ago. Whatever the case, it won't be long before we see him carry his torch into the NBA.

About the author Ernesto Cova Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.



His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.



Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.



When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography. Know More