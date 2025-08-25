"Cathy Engelbert wanna be stingy" - Fans abuzz as deadline looms with WNBPA unlikely to lock in new CBA agreement despite major push from players

The WNBPA and the league are unlikely to come to an agreement on a new CBA before the Oct. 31 deadline. This is according to a report by Front Office Sports’ Annie Costabile on Monday.

Fans on social media responded to the reports. One fan on X called out WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

Kay @Kay30777026 @UnderdogWNBA Cathy wanna be stingy.

Other fans followed suit:

"Cathy’s fumbling the bag," a fan said.

Others expressed their frustration at the report:

"Shut it down. We'll just watch unrivaled. It's more peaceful over there anyways," a fan commented.

"Good on the ladies for knowing their worth! They deserve the same revenue share as the men (48-51% of merch especially) and it’s batshit insane to say they can’t play for other leagues in the offseason ESPECIALLY when other leagues pay more," a fan said.

The WNBPA has strongly rebuked the league’s latest proposal. They have been resolute with their demands of a fairer revenue sharing, improved working conditions and finally a more robust long-term player support.

Over 40 players attended a high-profile in-person bargaining session in Indianapolis ahead of the All-Star Game. But it didn’t go as planned, as it ended in a deadlock. The players expressed their disappointment over what they called a “wasted opportunity.”

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever (L) stands with her team prior to the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 19, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. - Source: Getty

It resulted in a powerful public statement during the All-Star Game. The players led by Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier wore shirts reading “Pay Us What You Owe Us.”

What’s next for the WNBPA?

The WNBPA has to hold on and be firm as it negotiates its collective rights. Both sides could agree to a temporary extension of the current CBA, which buys more time and if talks break down, a work stoppage or strike becomes possible, a situation both sides want to avoid.

Brittney Sykes #15 of the Washington Mystics holds a "Pay the Players" sign next to Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky following the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 19, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. - Source: Getty

A $2.2 billion worth media rights deal begins in 2026. The record-breaking deal will reportedly double current league revenues. It provides a major financial incentive to finalize a CBA that ties player pay to growth. From that, players want a model more like the NBA’s 50-50 revenue split, which could, in turn, see salaries and benefits rise.

