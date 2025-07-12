"Cathy needs to be fired": WNBA fans stunned as Sabrina Ionescu confirms having better relationship with Adam Silver than WNBA Commissioner

On Friday, Sabrina Ionescu revealed she has a better relationship with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver than with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. This revelation left WNBA fans stunned as they reacted online.

Ionescu dropped this bombshell during a practice media availability, after a reporter questioned if she had a better relationship with Silver than Engelbert.

"100%. I have a great relationship with Adam I see him a lot more," Ionescu said. "I would say just from events that I go to, the NBA All-Star, the Paris game that I went to Like I just have a great relationship with him ... It's not really like NBA or WNBA we are all under one umbrella."

This clip garnered the attention of many as WNBA fans were stunned by Ionescu's admission.

"The fact that this is probably true for a couple players is concerning lmao," a fan commented.

"Silver cares more about the WNBA than Cathy does," another added.

"She said that with her chest… and do!" a third remarked.

Fans continued to discuss in the comments, with many calling for Cathy to get fired.

"Cathy needs to be fired! She doesn’t know ball! Or how to promote the league-which is a competitive league," a fan wrote.

"Cathy's gonna end up in h*ll for setting back womens sports by 50 years and she literally owns a whole womens sports league just seems to not give 2 sh*ts about it," a second expressed.

"Cathy is scared of the players that’s why, Adam actually runs his league. Let’s all hope Cathy’s tenure is close to an end," another added.

The relationship between the WNBA and the players continues to deteriorate amid the current CBA talks.

Sabrina Ionescu "wishes" Cathy Engelbert were as accessible to WNBA players as Adam Silver

Sabrina Ionescu opened up on the players' relationship with Cathy Engelbert on Friday. While discussing the upcoming CBA talks, Ionescu believed Engelbert wasn't as accessible to WNBA stars as Adam Silver is to NBA players.

New York Post's Madeline Kenney reported Ionescu's comments on X (formerly Twitter).

"I’ve talked to Adam Silver about it a lot when I’ve seen him and just knowing players feel comfortable and confident going up to him in the NBA," Ionescu said. "We need to be able to be in the room with Cathy and talking to her."

Ionescu's comments come in the light of the current CBA negotiations between the league and the players, with the WNBA's first offer being rejected by the players' association.

