"Cathy would never": Fans react as Angel Reese & Co get Unrivaled commissioner to bust out dance some moves

Unrivaled Basketball League Commissioner Micky Lawler was caught dancing with Angel Reese and the rest of Rose BC. During a practice session, Reese and company celebrated her being named the Defensive Player of the Year. The Rose crew was dancing in a circle, wherein Commissioner Lawler stepped in between.

Ad

As Micky Lawler entered the circle, Angel Reese and the rest of the crew cheered for the Commissioner to break out her dance moves. Lawler wasn't a buzz kill as she humored the Rose BC with a few moves.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans on social media couldn't help but react to how cool Lawler is. Some even compared her personality to the more timid WNBA Commissioner Cath Engelbert. Here's what some said on both Instagram and X, formerly Twitter:

"Cathy would never"

Fan Reaction

"Unrivaled commissioner eating Cathy up ALREADY😭," another fan said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"not rose making commish micky dance LMAOOOO," one fan said.

Here are other fan reactions:

"Micky understood the assignment," one fan said.

"I don’t make the rules I just enforce em 😂🌹 GET EM’ MICKY," another fan said.

"commish out there building bonds W the athletes.🥹 loveeeee to see it ♥️," one fan said.

Fan Reactions on Instagram

Angel Reese ends Unrivaled season as DPOY

It seems that Angel Reese's season has come to a close in Unrivaled's inaugural season. While Reese's team, Rose BC, has an upcoming semi-final game against Laces BC, the Chicago Sky star might not be able to make a return on the hardwood. According to sources, Angel re-injured her surgically repaired left hand during Rose's regular-season finale.

Ad

Due to this injury, she won't be available to play against the Laces on Sunday. Hypothetically, if Rose BC wins the semi-final game, Reese also won't make the championship game. It's a shame considering how dominant Angel has been in the three-on-three basketball league.

Angel Reese ended her season with a bang as she was named Unrivaled's first-ever Defensive Player of the Year. This comes as good news for the WNBA's Chicago Sky as her dominant display in Unrivaled could be a glimpse of what's to come this coming 2025 season.

Reese finished in second place behind Caitlin Clark for the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year award. Angel was also named an All-Star in her first season in the league. With her most recent achievements in Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart's league, Chicago Sky fans are in for a treat, as we might witness a scarier version of Reese this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback