“Cathy’s just a weirdo”: Fans drag WNBA commissioner after Natasha Cloud vents over fine warning for wearing hat courtside 

New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud has kicked off some discourse amongst WNBA fans after receiving a fine warning for wearing a hat courtside. Cloud, who is dealing with a hip injury, was sidelined for the Liberty’s game against the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday.

Despite her injury, she showed up to the arena to support her team and was spotted courtside, wearing a hat. Cloud’s hat wasn’t the most popular choice and earned her a fine warning after the game. Frustrated with the decision, the Liberty guard vented on X.

“I don’t understand why I receive a fine warning for wearing a hat on the bench for a game I was unable to play in? I just feel like I wanna be left alone lolllzzz,” Cloud said.

Cloud’s frustrations resonated with the fans, who came at WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert on X.

“Cathy's just a weirdo man..,” one fan said.

cathy always worried about the wrong shit

Hmmm, nothing more pressing in the W than what players in street clothes are wearing on the bench. I would be more concerned with the officiating or lack of.

Fans also joked about how Natasha Cloud was fined because her hat gave her “too much drip.”

"WNBA Rulebook: Rule 5, Section N.Y, Article C, page No.9 officially states that Natasha Cloud simply has too much drip, and it is "unfair for the rest of the league." $200 fine," one fan said.

"Now Ms. Cathy got a whole CBA to negotiate in good faith, and she out here pressed over a hat? Girl, if you don’t go find you a sundress with the Space Needle on it and focus on the real work bc the players deserve more than PR stunts and passive-aggressive fashion critiques," another fan said.

"The league clearly doesn’t have their priorities in order. NY stands with you," a fan said.

Natasha Cloud is having a solid season in New York, averaging 10.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists. Her playmaking has been key for the team this season.

Natasha Cloud is expected to be back as the Liberty receives a much-needed injury boost

Natasha Cloud missed the New York Liberty's game against the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday. The star guard picked up a hip injury in the Liberty's loss against the Seattle Storm on Sunday. She played 22 minutes, recording 12 points and three rebounds before leaving the court.

Along with Cloud, New York also lost Isabelle Harrison after she picked up a knee injury in the third quarter. Both stars joined Jonquel Jones, who is set to miss her eighth straight game on Sunday. New York has won three out of four games without their star center.

Much to the Liberty's satisfaction, Harrison and Cloud have recovered and are available for their upcoming game against the Atlanta Dream on Sunday, making Jonquel Jones their only absentee for Sunday. New York (13-6) is No. 3 in the WNBA standings, trailing the Phoenix Mercury (14-6) at No. 2 by half a game.

