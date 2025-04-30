"CC effect","The season didn't even start" : Fans stunned as Indiana 2025 WNBA All-Star tickets sell off within 7 hours

Over the past year, the WNBA has experienced a surge in terms of viewership and live attendance. On Tuesday, the league announced another major development that clearly points to momentum spilling over to the upcoming season.

Ad

The WNBA announced via Instagram that the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game has officially sold out. It's worth noting that tickets reportedly sold out within seven hours.

Ad

Trending

After this announcement was made, fans went on IG to express their awe and excitement, while also giving their favorite players a shoutout.

"wait what?! the season didn't even start yet," one fan observed.

"CC effect!" another fan pointed out.

Some fans think that the "Caitlin Clark effect" has caused WNBA All-Star tickets to go fast. Credit: @WNBA/IG

"Angel and HVL here," another fan said.

Ad

"Excited to see Angel Reese especially," another fan added.

Other fans are looking forward to seeing Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith in the WNBA All-Star Game. Credit: @WNBA/IG

"as should it should be," another fan stated.

Ad

"Happy to see this!" another fan commented.

Other fans are simply happy to see the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game selling out. Credit: @WNBA/IG

For what it's worth, the phenomenon known as the "Caitlin Clark effect" appears to be in effect here, as fans are anticipating that the Indiana Fever guard will be playing in the All-Star Game taking place on her home floor.

Ad

Last year, Clark and her fellow star Angel Reese played in the 2024 All-Star Game, pitting Team WNBA versus the Olympics-bound Team USA. In all likelihood, Clark, who finished fourth in MVP voting and ended up bagging the Rookie of the Year Award, will be making her second All-Star appearance in front of a raucous crowd in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

WNBA announces historic first in broadcasting and streaming

The announcement of the All-Star Game selling out comes a day after the league posted news about a historic first in the broadcasting and streaming of its preseason games.

Ad

On Monday, Just Women's Sports reported the news on X, writing:

"The WNBA announced that multiple preseason games will be broadcast nationally and that for the first time, the entire slate of preseason action will be available to fans via broadcasts and streams."

Expand Tweet

The WNBA's move to broadcast and stream its entire preseason game is a testament to the rising demand from fans who want to see their favorite players and teams in action.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More