"CC’s normal range every day shot" - Fans unimpressed with Angel Reese channeling inner Caitlin Clark in Unrivaled practice 

Angel Reese channeled her inner Caitlin Clark during Rose BC's Unrivaled practice before Tuesday's clash against Vinyl BC. Despite long-range shotmaking not being one of Reese's strongest suits, the Sky superstar practiced a few long-range bombs. Her team's fan page showed a clip, suggesting she made one shot from the halfcourt.

Ad

However, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the shot was bounced off after another player attempted one, knocking Reese's ball away from the rim. Some even pointed out that the Unrivaled League's 3x3 court is smaller, which wasn't a halfcourt short by those standards. Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Angel Reese retweeted that video and fans expressed their opinions on X as one fan compared it to Caitlin Clark's shot, saying:

"That’s not half-court! Unrivaled floor is smaller. In actuality, that would be a logo shot which is CC’s normal range every day shot! It is good to see Angel working on the worst part of her game though, you know making a layup."

Ad

Another added:

"That’s not half court (on a real court) and im 99% sure it didn’t even go in. I’ve always somewhat jokingly said I can’t tell if she’s right or left handed bc her form is so bad, but now im wondering if I was joking."

One fan said:

"That was not half court and it was the ugliest shot I’ve ever seen."

Ad

One fan said she should have the same confidence during games:

"She better have this confidence ina. Game I ain’t playing"

Another compared Angel Reese's shotmaking to eight-year-olds:

"We got 8 year olds doing this. This isn’t impressive. Start workin on the Mikan drill"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback