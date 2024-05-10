"CHANGE IS HAPPENING!!!": Angel Reese turns ecstatic as Toronto gets WNBA franchise

Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese is one of the many people to react to the big news in the WNBA. She took to social media to share her thoughts on another franchise being added to the league.

Over the past few years, the WNBA has seen a drastic rise in populairty and viewership. With this boom, the league recently made the decision to bring in another expansion team. Starting in 2026, Toronto will be the newest city to have its own WNBA team.

Angel Reese kept her response short regarding this news. She is excited to see rael change happening in women's sports.

Reese is among the many talented young players that helped draw new fans to women's basketball. She was a top college player at LSU, which resulted in her being taken No. 7 in the 2024 WNBA Draft. With the Sky's preseason schedule wrapped up, Reese is now preparing for her official WNBA debut.

How did Angel Reese perform in the preseason for the Chicago Sky?

Angel Reese only had two preseason games to prepare for her WNBA debut. The Chicago Sky lost their first game to the Minnesota Lynx, but ended things strong with a blowout victory over the New York Liberty.

In her first tast of WNBA action, Reese put together a solid outing. She logged 24 minutes, and nearly notched a double-double. Despite going 2-for-8 from the field, Reese managed to finish the game with 13 points, nine rebounds and one block.

Angel Reese had some controversy around her leading up to the Sky's second and final preseason game. Earlier that day, she was seen walking the red carpet at the Met Gala. This led to some critics taking shots at her, saying she won't be able to attend and perform well that night.

Reese managed to silence those critics, as she contributed to the Sky taking down the Libery by a finals score of 101-53. The No. 7 pick played 19 minutes and notched 13 points and five rebounds on 60% shooting.

After the game, Reese took to Twitter to clap back at the critics who were saying she should not have attended the Met Gala on a gameday.

With the preseason behin them, Chicago is now fully focused on getting ready for the regular season. They have a few more days of practice and preparation before the real action gets under. The Sky's first game is scheduled for May 15th and they'll be taking on the Dallas Wings.