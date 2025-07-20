“Chanting me to go back to Russia”: Brittney Griner details 'harassment' from fans in major plea to the WNBA

Brittney Griner detailed the &quot;harassment&quot; she faces from fans, while making a major plea to the WNBA. Griner featured on Friday’s episode of Cam Newton’s &quot;Funky Friday&quot; podcast to talk about her basketball journey.Newton asked Griner about any mandates that she had in mind for the league. This is when Griner spoke about the mockery she faces from fans and how the league could tackle that.&quot;The bullying and the harassment from fans, online, that's a little hard for the league to deal with. But that's also happening in our arenas,&quot; she said (1:23:00).Brittney Griner detailed the demeaning comments that she has heard from fans.&quot;We got people chanting for me to go back to Russia, or I'm un-American and all this other stuff. That's when it's like I can't even focus on the game,&quot; Griner said. &quot;We need people out here in the stands, really paying attention to what's going on or what's being said.&quot;There are certain places where it's like, what's going on here? This ain't even banter. Like, you're not even going against me as a fan, you're going against me at a personal level.&quot;Griner, who was with the Phoenix Mercury at the time, was detained in Russia after vape cartridges filled with hash oil were found in her luggage in February 2022. She spent 10 months in prison before being sent back to the United States in a prisoner exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.Brittney Griner on leaving America since her return from RussiaBrittney Griner spent close to 10 months in prison the last time she left the United States. An incident that has affected her so much that she has not left the country since, Griner told Newton on his podcast this Friday.“No, I have not left this country and I don’t plan on leaving this country at all,&quot; Griner said. &quot;I don’t even wanna go to Cabo for a little bit, I’ll go to Miami, I’ll go anywhere.”Griner has made 20 appearances for the Atlanta Dream this season, recording 10.3 points and 5.8 rebounds.