  "Chanting me to go back to Russia": Brittney Griner details 'harassment' from fans in major plea to the WNBA

“Chanting me to go back to Russia”: Brittney Griner details 'harassment' from fans in major plea to the WNBA

By Sameer Khan
Modified Jul 20, 2025 14:26 GMT
Atlanta Dream v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
Brittney Griner details 'harassment' from fans in major plea to the WNBA (Credits: Getty)

Brittney Griner detailed the "harassment" she faces from fans, while making a major plea to the WNBA. Griner featured on Friday’s episode of Cam Newton’s "Funky Friday" podcast to talk about her basketball journey.

Newton asked Griner about any mandates that she had in mind for the league. This is when Griner spoke about the mockery she faces from fans and how the league could tackle that.

"The bullying and the harassment from fans, online, that's a little hard for the league to deal with. But that's also happening in our arenas," she said (1:23:00).

Brittney Griner detailed the demeaning comments that she has heard from fans.

"We got people chanting for me to go back to Russia, or I'm un-American and all this other stuff. That's when it's like I can't even focus on the game," Griner said. "We need people out here in the stands, really paying attention to what's going on or what's being said.
"There are certain places where it's like, what's going on here? This ain't even banter. Like, you're not even going against me as a fan, you're going against me at a personal level."

Griner, who was with the Phoenix Mercury at the time, was detained in Russia after vape cartridges filled with hash oil were found in her luggage in February 2022. She spent 10 months in prison before being sent back to the United States in a prisoner exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Brittney Griner on leaving America since her return from Russia

Brittney Griner spent close to 10 months in prison the last time she left the United States. An incident that has affected her so much that she has not left the country since, Griner told Newton on his podcast this Friday.

“No, I have not left this country and I don’t plan on leaving this country at all," Griner said. "I don’t even wanna go to Cabo for a little bit, I’ll go to Miami, I’ll go anywhere.”
Griner has made 20 appearances for the Atlanta Dream this season, recording 10.3 points and 5.8 rebounds.

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
