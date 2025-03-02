Chelsea Gray drops 2-word reaction to Detroit magician for special performance on her wife Tipesa Moorer's birthday

Las Vegas Aces and Rose BC star Chelsea Gray shared a two-word reaction to magician George Stanton, who performed on Gray's wife Tipesa Moorer's birthday in Miami. Gray and Moorer have been married since November 2019, welcoming their son Lennox Ali'i in February 2024.

In a post on Instagram, Stanton wrote a message for Gray and Moorer, who invited him to perform for Moorer's birthday. The occasion happened inside Zuma Miami, a Japanese restaurant near the city's famous river. The Detroit-born, Chicago-based trickster has been entertaining popular celebrities over the years.

@cgray209 had me come out to do a surprise performance for her wife's birthday. I appreciate you so much, thank you again," Stanton wrote.

Chelsea Gray re-shared the post on her Instagram stories, writing a two-word response to the famed magician:

"Appreciate you!"

Chelsea Gray shared this on her Instagram story. (Photo: @cgray209 on IG)

Gray and her wife were in Miami since the Las Vegas Aces star was a part of the inaugural season of Unrivaled. She was drafted by Rose BC, with the entire campaign being held in South Beach. She was joined by her wife, Tipesa Moorer, who's a former college player for Long Beach State.

The couple has been together since 2013, starting as friends before getting into a relationship. Both were from California but didn't go to the same school in college, with Moorer staying close to home, while Gray would become a standout for Duke from 2010 to 2014.

After missing her rookie season with a knee injury, Gray began her career with the Connecticut Sun in 2015 before getting traded to the LA Sparks a season later. She won a WNBA championship in her first season in Hollywood, adding two more, in 2022 and 2023, with the Las Vegas Aces.

Chelsea Gray opens up about coming out back in college

Speaking to Good Morning American in June, Chelsea Gray discussed the time she came out to her family, friends and everyone when she was in college.

Gray's family had an overall positive reaction to her revelation, but her biggest obstacle was "relearning" herself as a part of the process.

"It took some time for me not to fall back into that place of hiding something or not being truly authentic with my conversation," Gray said.

"So it definitely took some time (to relearn) a relationship with my family, relearning relationship with my wife (who was) my girlfriend at the time, and just being happy in dealing with myself and being present."

"Point Gawd" no longer has a problem with her identity, but it's all about finding the right balance following the arrival of her son with Tipesa Moorer. The couple celebrated his first birthday last month.

