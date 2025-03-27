Chelsea Gray gets honest on WNBA's pay scale amid recent ruckus

Chelsea Gray is among many high-profile WNBA personalities who have weighed in on the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) talks between the players and the league. Gray, who is part of the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) as a player representative for the Las Vegas Aces, joined Wednesday's edition of "Run It Back" to clear her stance on the matter.

When asked by host Michelle Beadle about issues that the league and the union are "far apart on," Gray brought up the tricky matter of compensation:

"We're not asking to be paid the same. What we're asking for is the revenue share," Gray clarified.

Chelsea Gray then brought up benefits, such as the possibility of extending assistance to retired WNBA players beyond the 401(k)plan.

The two-time WNBA champion also mentioned the nanny support provided for mothers by the new league Unrivaled, which recently crowned Gray's Rose BC team as its inaugural champions. Certainly, the mention of this amenity provided by another league is an indication of what the players are asking the WNBA to provide.

Gray, fondly known by fans as the "Point Gawd," did not mince any words in describing the worst-case scenario that could arise out of the CBA talks:

"It's gonna be a fight," she admitted. "I'm ready for it, and everybody's taking precautions if there is a lockout."

Still, the Aces star expressed optimism that "there might not be" a lockout after the 2025 WNBA season, as she's hoping that the league will realize the momentum of women's basketball at the moment.

Chelsea Gray sends well wishes to injured college star during March Madness

In that same episode of "Run It Back," co-host Lou Williams brought up some names of up-and-coming stars who are set to become the cornerstones of the WNBA in years to come. Unfortunately, one of these stars just suffered a major injury during March Madness.

After JuJu Watkins was carried off the court in the USC Trojans' second-round game against Mississippi State, Chelsea Gray tweeted her well wishes for the college phenom:

In all likelihood, though, Gray will still be around in the WNBA by the time Watkins gets in on pro hoops action.

