Chelsea Gray leaves heartfelt 3-word reaction as Angel Reese's $89,000 ex-teammate joins Aces

Angel Reese and Chelsea Gray are currently representing the Rose Basketball Club in the Unrivaled 3x3 league. Meanwhile, as WNBA rosters continue to shift ahead of the 2025 season, several players have found new homes. One notable move saw Reese’s former Chicago Sky teammate Dana Evans traded to the Las Vegas Aces.

Evans, who is on an $89,000 contract, played alongside the former LSU star last season in Chicago. In the upcoming season, she will serve as the backup point guard to Chelsea Gray for the Aces.

Following the official announcement of her move to Las Vegas, Evans shared her excitement on X (formerly Twitter), expressing her enthusiasm about joining A’ja Wilson and the Aces.

"BLESSED God makes no mistakes," Evans tweeted.

On Saturday, Chelsea Gray responded to Evans' tweet with a heartfelt three-word reaction, expressing her excitement about teaming up with the young guard on the court.

"Let’s get it!" the three-time WNBA champion wrote.

Evans was a consistent presence for the Chicago Sky last season, appearing in 39 of the team’s 40 games. The 5-foot-6 guard averaged 7.2 points per game while shooting 37.7% from the field, including 37.6% from 3-point range, along with 2.4 assists.

Angel Reese is learning from Chelsea Gray

Angel Reese and Chelsea Gray have played seven games for Rose BC in the ongoing Unrivaled league, steadily building chemistry on the court. The duo has connected on several key plays, stepping up to help the team regain momentum after a slow start to the tournament.

Reese, a rising star, is making the most of the opportunity to play alongside veteran superstar Gray. Rose BC coach Nola Henry previously highlighted how the reigning WNBA rebounding leader stands to develop new skills under the guidance of the Aces' elite point guard.

"I think Chelsea Gray will definitely help Angel’s development," Henry said SB Nation's Noa Dalzell last year. "It’ll speed up her development not just from a leadership standpoint, but also understanding the angles of the floor, and understanding screening."

Reese's first basket in the Unrivaled league came off a well-timed assist from Gray. The star duo will return to action on Feb. 18 when Rose BC takes on Vinyl BC.

