Chelsea Gray slams ESPN for using JuJu Watkins' sensitive image, backed by 2x WNBA champ 

The USC Trojans women's basketball program suffered a massive blow with an injury to star guard JuJu Watkins. During the Trojans' matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Watkins went down with what was revealed to be a torn ACL.

The season-ending injury occurred just minutes into the game, with Watkins' Trojans leading the Bulldogs 13-2. Watkins was running the floor in transition when she was fouled and fell to the ground, instantly grabbing her right knee.

On Tuesday, ESPN shared an article highlighting the impacts of Watkins' injury, sharing a photo of the USC star grabbing her knee in pain in a tweet to promote the article.

Six-time WNBA All-Star Chelsea Gray took issue with the photo, commenting on its use in a comment responding to ESPN.

"There was no other picture to use?" Gray questioned in her tweet.

Gray was backed by two-time WNBA champion Kiah Stokes, who replied to her comment.

"Was just thinking this," Stokes commented in agreement with Gray's initial post.

Both WNBA stars were looking to defend the sophomore guard, who is coming off a first-team All-American nod in her first season of college basketball in 2023.

Caitlin Clark shows support to JuJu Watkins following injury

Following JuJu Watkins' unfortunate injury, former college basketball superstar Caitlin Clark showed love to the USC sophomore. Clark took to X to express her support for Watkins and share her hopes for a speedy recovery.

In her tweet, Clark offered her thoughts and prayers to the second-year Trojans guard.

"Sending all my thoughts and prayers to JuJu. Kid will come back stronger than ever ❤️," Clark tweeted.

Clark and Watkins are two of the most impactful women's basketball players of the last decade. JuJu Watkins is approaching Clark's level of superstardom, already landing an endorsement deal with Nike.

Watkins shined for the Trojans this season, averaging 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 33 games. She shot 42.6%, including 32.5% from beyond the arc.

