Chelsea Gray ticks off key Unrivaled objective after dropping 33 points in Rose BC's win

Las Vegas Aces star Chelsea Gray ticked off a key Unrivaled objective of completing the regular season. Gray wrapped up the team's campaign on Monday by leading Rose BC to victory. The 32-year-old dropped 33 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists in the winning effort and helped team Rose capture the second seed.

Ad

Following the win, Gray took to her Instagram and wrote a message indicating that a key objective had been ticked off:

“Regular season ✅”

Check out her Instagram story below:

Chelsea Gray's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/@CGray209)

Chelsea Gray has had a splendid season for Rose BC, recording 21.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game while playing close to 19 minutes. Apart from Gray, Brittney Sykes also had a good outing against Vinyl BC, recording 18 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Ad

Trending

Angel Reese had to exit team Rose's final regular season game after injuring her wrist in the third quarter. The Rose BC will now play Laces BC in the semifinals of Unrivaled. The second semifinal game will be played between the Vinyl BC and the Lunar Owls who finished as table toppers.

Will Angel Reese join Chelsea Gray and Co. in Unrivaled’s playoffs?

Angel Reese might miss Unrivaled's playoffs after sustaining an injury on Monday. Her 2024 WNBA season ended prematurely after she injured her wrist and had to miss the Chicago Sky’s last few games. As a result of her injury, Reese had to get surgery on her wrist. Before joining the Unrivaled League, she had made it clear that her wrist would not hold her back.

Ad

Reese was seen holding on to her wrist in discomfort as she left. After the game, Rose BC's coach, Nola Henry was asked about the seriousness of her injury, and she said:

“No update on Angel, but hopefully, we'll have one soon. Sending her our best wishes.”

Expand Tweet

Reese has had a solid season for the Rose BC, recording 13.1 points and 12.1 rebounds per game in 14 appearances. Team Rose has a tough task on hand if they are to win their semifinal without one of their key players. Chelsea Gray would need her supporting crew to deliver a solid performance for them to achieve post-season success.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback