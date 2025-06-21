"Chemistry will continue to keep building": Paige Bueckers shares honest thoughts on partnership with Chinese center  

Paige Bueckers recorded 21 points and seven assists as the Dallas Wings defeated the Connecticut Sun (86-83) at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday. In the post-game interview, she showered praise on Chinese center Li Yueru, who led the Wings in rebounds (9).

Bueckers complimented her teammate's mental and physical fortitude, and predicted that their chemistry would grow.

""It’s really fun to play with her. She’s super smart and has a high IQ….chemistry will continue to keep building. But she plays extremely hard." - Paige Bueckers on Li Yueru

Yueru has had a transformative effect on the Wings. Since she arrived from the Seattle Storm last week, the Wings have won back-to-back games for the first time this season. They have seemingly found a center who can contribute on the floor through her hustle and playmaking as well.

The 26-year-old grew disaffected with her role on the Storm, barely featuring amid a logjam of post players on the roster.

"I came to America only for one reason, to play basketball. This team is really perfect. (This) is the best team I’ve ever (been on). … We have the best post player in the world, we have 4 post players, and I don't feel I have enough time," Yueru explained before her Storm exit.

She continues the trend of former Storm players excelling after leaving the franchise. The 6-foot-7 center played 24 minutes against the Sun, a marked increase from the 8.7 minutes per game she averaged on her former team.

HC Chris Koclanes joins Paige Bueckers in praising Li Yueru's IQ

Dallas Wings coach Chris Koclanes was also impressed with the new acquisition and lauded her versatility on both ends of the floor.

"Super impressed with her ability to get up and down and to play through mistakes…and for her to execute defensively...just really has earned respect…Offensively, she’s a connector, a fantastic screener…the bonus is she throws in a 3, she’s a shooter. Just proud of her," Chris Koclanes said.

Yueru's shooting could be an useful additional weapon for Koclanes whose team ranks 10th in the league in three-point field goal percentage. Although Yueru's career three-point percentage (32%) does not paint her out to be a threat from downtown, she is a 92% shooter from the charity stripe, proving there may be an untapped potential.

The Dallas Wings (3-11) will travel to Washington for their next game against the Mystics on Sunday and will look to keep their win streak alive.

