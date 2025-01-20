Chennedy Carter achieves major feat with triple-double as she continues stellar season in China

While her future with the Chicago Sky is still undecided, Chennedy Carter continues to wreak havoc overseas.

The often-controversial point guard has been on an absolute roll in China, playing for the Wuhan Shengfan of the Women's Chinese Basketball Association. Carter is coming off another excellent performance. She shared on her Instagram story on Monday that she led her team to an 85-69 win over the Hefei Cultural Tourism Club.

She recorded a triple-double, finishing the game with 33 points, 17 rebounds, 10 assists, five steals and one block.

Via Chennedy Carter's IG (image credit: instagram/chennedycarter)

It was business as usual for Carter and she is averaging 31.1 points per game this season.

Trending

Chennedy Carter will most likely leave the Chicago Sky

Chennedy Carter had a strong season with the struggling Chicago Sky last season. In 33 games, she averaged 17.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg and 3.1 apg.

However, it seems like the team has no plans to keep her around for the long run. According to a report by Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times, the front office will allow the talented point guard to test the free agent market in the offseason.

"The Sky have three restricted free agents: guard Dana Evans and Chennedy Carter and forward Michaela Onyenwere," Costabile wrote on Tuesday. "Expect Pagliocca to extend offers to Evans and Onyenwere, while Carter will be free to test the market."

The team is looking to reshape its roster, and it will also allow its unrestricted free agents to find new homes.

"The Sky's unrestricted free agents — Diamond DeShields, Isabelle Harrison and Brianna Turner — are all expected to sign elsewhere," Costabile wrote.

The Sky should still have a bright future ahead of them. They can build their project around young stars like Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, and will also have the No. 3 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft.

The road will likely be rocky, and it might take them a while, but they could have a strong three-player core among the league's best once they find their groove.

As for Carter, her strong performances overseas will help her case to get a lucrative deal in the WNBA, even if it's not in Chicago.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback