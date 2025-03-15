Chennedy Carter drops 4-word reaction to fan's heartwarming gesture following 46-point explosion in China

Chennedy Carter has been balling out in China amid her quest to find a new team in the WNBA. Carter scored 46 points in her team's triumph and qualification for next season on Friday's WCBA game. She also reacted to a fan's gesture following the game, which she shared on social media.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Carter shared a photo of herself dapping up a fan on the stands following Wuhan Shengfan's 92-73 win over Fujian Xiangwang in Game 3 of their qualifying matchup. She dropped a four-word reaction in the post as the fan wore Carter's WCBA All-Star jersey.

"My All-Star jersey," Carter wrote.

Chennedy Carter shared this on Instagram. (Photo: @chennedycarter on IG)

Chennedy Carter finished the game with 46 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as Wuhan Shengfan qualifies for Group A next season. Carter was named MVP of the game for her performances, helping Wuhan automatically advance to the 2026 WCBA playoffs.

For those unfamiliar with the league's format, it's a little bit more complicated and unique. Wuhan started the 2024-25 WCBA season as part of Group B, which they finished with the best record at 26-6. Carter was simply fantastic for the Cranes, averaging 31.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.8 steals per game.

Despite finishing first in Group B, Wuhan was only the No. 13 seed in the WCBA playoffs since all 12 teams in Group A are essentially in the Top 12. They faced off against the fourth-seeded Shanxi Flame in the first round, losing the series 2-1.

Carter exploded for 52 points in the Cranes' 88-86 win, but the Flame blew them out in the next two games.

With their elimination from the 2025 WCBA playoffs, Wuhan had a chance to qualify for next season's Group A, ultimately beating Fujian Xiangwang in a grueling three-game series. That means Wuhan is going to make next year's playoffs.

To determine the seeding, all teams will play a double-round robin, while the Top 4 teams from Group B complete the 16-team postseason bracket. However, it's unclear if Chennedy Carter has a multi-year deal with the team.

Chennedy Carter remains unsigned ahead of 2025 WNBA season

One of the biggest free agents available in the market is Chennedy Carter, who played for the Chicago Sky last season. Carter averaged 17.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game. It was her first season back after skipping the 2023 campaign.

However, the Sky decided to not bring back Carter and let her enter free agency. There were reports about turmoil within the Chicago locker room due to the Texas A&M product. She's a controversial player, who has had tumultuous stints with the Atlanta Dream and LA Sparks.

With two months left before the start of the 2025 WNBA season, Carter remains a free agent. It will be interesting to see if a team gambles on one of the most talented players in the league in exchange for a potentially chaotic locker room.

