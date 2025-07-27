Chennedy Carter's heartfelt message after Sky fan questions silence around controversial past

Former Chicago Sky player Chennedy Carter sent a message of gratitude to fans who still think about her, despite not playing in the WNBA any longer. Her latest message comes after a Sky fan questioned whether Carter had committed any offence that got her frozen out of the league.On Saturday, the fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter):&quot;Can anyone verify if Chennedy actually did anything? Can someone tell me something, or do I gotta be told shut up every time I want to see her hoop?&quot;However, after coming across the tweet, Carter reposted it to her Instagram story while reacting to the fan's concern with a heartfelt message.&quot;Everyone who miss me love you 😘,&quot; she wrote.Chennedy Carter's IG story (via @chennedycarter/Instagram)Chennedy Carter's WNBA career potentially suffered cracks due to an incident with Caitlin Clark last season. At the time, she was penalized with a Flagrant 1 foul and heavily criticized for her move on the Fever player.Carter was the Chicago Sky's top scorer in 2024 and led them with 17.5 points per game while shooting 48.7% in 33 games. Before that, she was named Player of the Year in China after averaging 32 points per game and leading the league in steals.However, the Sky declined to extend Carter an offer when her one-year deal expired. As a result, she was left as a free agent in the offseason and decided to find playing opportunities elsewhere.Chennedy Carter restarted her career in Mexico after being frozen out of the WNBAAfter spending an entire offseason without receiving any contract offers as a free agent, Chennedy Carter took her talent to the Mexican women's basketball league. In April 2025, she signed a deal with Adelitas De Chihuahua, which plays in the Liga Nacional de Baloncesto Profesional Feminil.Although she's now playing in a league considered lower in quality than the WNBA, Carter isn't alone in the list of former players finding new opportunities abroad. Some of her new teammates in Mexico are former Indiana Fever star Victoria Vivians, ex-Connecticut Sun guard Juicy Landrum, and former Atlanta Dream rookie Te-Hina Paopao.