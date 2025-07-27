  • home icon
  Chennedy Carter's heartfelt message after Sky fan questions silence around controversial past

By Peter Okereke
Published Jul 27, 2025 13:12 GMT
WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky - Source: Imagn
Former Chicago Sky player Chennedy Carter sent a message of gratitude to fans who still think about her, despite not playing in the WNBA any longer. Her latest message comes after a Sky fan questioned whether Carter had committed any offence that got her frozen out of the league.

On Saturday, the fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Can anyone verify if Chennedy actually did anything? Can someone tell me something, or do I gotta be told shut up every time I want to see her hoop?"
However, after coming across the tweet, Carter reposted it to her Instagram story while reacting to the fan's concern with a heartfelt message.

"Everyone who miss me love you 😘," she wrote.
Chennedy Carter's IG story (via @chennedycarter/Instagram)

Chennedy Carter's WNBA career potentially suffered cracks due to an incident with Caitlin Clark last season. At the time, she was penalized with a Flagrant 1 foul and heavily criticized for her move on the Fever player.

Carter was the Chicago Sky's top scorer in 2024 and led them with 17.5 points per game while shooting 48.7% in 33 games. Before that, she was named Player of the Year in China after averaging 32 points per game and leading the league in steals.

However, the Sky declined to extend Carter an offer when her one-year deal expired. As a result, she was left as a free agent in the offseason and decided to find playing opportunities elsewhere.

Chennedy Carter restarted her career in Mexico after being frozen out of the WNBA

After spending an entire offseason without receiving any contract offers as a free agent, Chennedy Carter took her talent to the Mexican women's basketball league. In April 2025, she signed a deal with Adelitas De Chihuahua, which plays in the Liga Nacional de Baloncesto Profesional Feminil.

Although she's now playing in a league considered lower in quality than the WNBA, Carter isn't alone in the list of former players finding new opportunities abroad. Some of her new teammates in Mexico are former Indiana Fever star Victoria Vivians, ex-Connecticut Sun guard Juicy Landrum, and former Atlanta Dream rookie Te-Hina Paopao.

Peter Okereke

Peter Okereke

Twitter icon

Peter Okereke is a WNBA journalist for Sportskeeda. Since his first foray into online journalism in 2019, Peter has written hundreds of articles on Celebs, Pop Culture, Football and Basketball.
His most recent stint was at FirstSportz, where he wrote extensively on the NBA and the WNBA. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Port Harcourt and leverages his analytical skills to enhance his creativity in sports journalism.

Coming from a predominantly football nation, Peter is a die-hard Chelsea fan but fell in love with basketball after watching Kobe Bryant and LeBron James create magical moments in the NBA. This fandom is reflected in his writing, allowing him to share engaging stories and connect with fans around the world with factual insights and relatable narratives. He holds a strong, often controversial opinion that the Los Angeles Lakers are the greatest team in the NBA and that LeBron James is the greatest of all time.
When he's not writing, Peter is binge-watching movies or traveling.

Edited by John Maxwell
