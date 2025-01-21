"Chennedy Carter you are a Seattle Storm!" - WNBA fans erupt over Chicago Sky not extending qualifying offer to 17.5 PPG point guard 

Chicago Sky GM Jeff Pagliocca said in September that Chennedy Carter could “impact the game at the highest level.” During the team’s exit interview, he told the media they would “engage” with Carter “when it’s time.” Monday was the last day the Sky could extend a qualifying offer, which Pagliocca, per the Chicago Sun-Times, refused to do.

“I’ve heard enough - Chennedy Carter you ARE a Seattle Storm!" one fan said.

“Anywhere but Indiana. We good.”

“You know you must be pretty damn difficult to work with when free agents won't even sign with your team because of you.”

“Good riddance. Now trade Reese.”

“China is calling for her. She is doing great there. She played her last game in the W.”

Carter signed a one-year, $76.5K contract with the Chicago Sky in February 2024. The Sky took a chance on her after she was waived by the LA Sparks in 2023 for “poor conduct,” according to the LA Times. Chicago’s decision paid off big time as Carter became the team’s leading scorer, averaging 17.5 points per game.

Together with Angel Reese, they gave the Sky a feisty identity, which many fans called dirty. Carter moved to the starting lineup following the Marina Mabrey trade to the Connecticut Sun and finished fourth in the Most Improved Player award.

Chicago GM Jeff Pagliocca excluded Chennedy Carter from qualifying offers

In mid-January, Chicago GM Jeff Pagliocca extended qualifying offers to Dana Evans, Michaela Onyenwere and Nikolina Milic, Chicago Sun-Times' Annie Costabile said. Many thought Chennedy Carter would get hers before or on Jan. 20.

Without an offer, Carter becomes an unrestricted free agent who can sign and play for any team. Right now, she is turning heads in China while suiting up for the Wuhan Shengfan in the Women’s Chinese Basketball Association (WBCA).

On Monday, the No. 4 pick in the 2020 WNBA draft recorded 33 points, 17 rebounds, 10 assists and five steals. She is averaging 31.1 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 6.0 apg and 2.8 spg.

Chennedy Carter said in her exit interview that she wants to play for a team that wants her. It seems like her Chicago Sky days are now over.

