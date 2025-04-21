Chennedy Carter takes swipe at Rockets fan N3on with bold Steph Curry & Co. prediction

WNBA star Chennedy Carter joined N3on's latest stream, where the two took a moment to discuss the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors' Western Conference first-round battle.

Despite their seeding as the second and seventh seeds respectively, the series presents an interesting matchup due to the youth and potential of Houston and the championship experience of Golden State.

N3on, a Rockets fan, picked Houston to win game one of the series, believing that the rest the team has had awaiting the playoffs will be a key factor in the them not only taking game one, but the series as well.

Carter had a much different take than the streamer.

"I can't wait to see you after that game on Instagram, disappointed," Carter said. "I got the Warriors beating the Rockets for sure. I know that for sure."

Carter certainly chose the right side in game one, as the Golden State Warriors stole home court advantage by defeating the Rockets on the road 95-85 to take an early 1-0 series lead.

Four-time NBA champion Steph Curry led the way for Golden State, recording 31 points, six rebounds and three assists while cashing in five shots from behind the arc. Jimmy Butler also had a big game, finishing with 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

The Warriors have been one of the hottest teams in the league since getting Butler from the Miami Heat in February. The team finished the regular season on a 23-3 run and has now taken that impressive play into the playoffs.

Carter is hoping to latch on with another team after stint with Chicago Sky

Chennedy Carter is still somehow a free agent as teams around the WNBA finalize their 20-player team before returning to training camp ahead of the May 16 season opener.

Carter was drafted with the fourth overall pick in the 2020 WNBA draft by the Atlanta Dream, but has bounced around the league with stops in Atlanta, Los Angeles and, most recently, the Chicago Sky.

The Sky Guard saw the most action of her career last season after playing 33 games and starting 20. She averaged a career-high 17.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Carter was also second in the league in fast-break points and was the only guard in the top ten in points in the paint. However, the Sky elected not to bring the Texas A&M alum back for another season.

The move was largely due to the depth that the Sky has at that position, with Moriah Jefferson, Rachel Banham, Courtney Vandersloot and Hailey Van Lith.

Carter could find a home later in the season as injuries inevitably begin to take effect on each team's roster. The Connecticut Sun, Golden State Valkryies and Seattle Storm could potentially be the best fit for the young guard.

