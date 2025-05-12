"Cheryl wouldn't play her anyways" - WNBA fans react to Napheesa Collier's $205,145 teammate's season-ending decision

Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx received some bad news ahead of the 2025 WNBA season. The Lynx won't be without Dorka Juhasz, who decided to skip the season because of personal reasons. WNBA fans reacted to the news online, with Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve catching strays.

According to the Lynx's official press release, Juhasz plans to rest in 2025 after playing nonstop in the last two years. After her final year at UConn in 2023, she was drafted by Minnesota and played in Italy during the WNBA offseason. She also played for Hungary in international competitions.

Juhasz has endured plenty of injuries since college, from a torn ACL before entering college to a broken wrist at UConn and a shoulder injury last season. It's a well-deserved break for the 25-year-old forward, who signed a $205,145 contract with the Lynx as a rookie.

WNBA fans reacted to the news of Dorka Juhasz missing the upcoming 2025 season. Coach Cheryl Reeve caught strays from passionate Minnesota Lynx fans, while others demanded that the franchise bring more help for Napheesa Collier.

"Cheryl wouldn’t play her anyways," a fan wrote.

"She should play in other leagues. She’ll get actual playing time & better financial compensation," one fan suggested.

"How much will the Lynx miss Dorka Juhasz this year?" another fan asked.

"May she come back both mentally and physically stronger," a fan tweeted.

"Napheesa has to have help or Lynx won’t win anything," one fan claimed.

"Huge loss for the Lynx," another fan remarked.

In her two seasons in Minnesota, Juhasz averaged 5.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. Napheesa Collier will need all the help she can get since the Lynx were very close to winning the WNBA championship last year.

Dorka Juhasz looks up to Napheesa Collier in the WNBA

Dorka Juhasz looks up to Napheesa Collier in the WNBA. (Photo: GETTY)

Just like Napheesa Collier, Dorka Juhasz played for the UConn Huskies under coach Geno Auriemma in college. Juhasz told the Hartford Courant in an interview during the 2023 WNBA season that she looks up to Collier as a teammate and a mentor.

"She's super talented, she's super smart, she's very, very skilled," Juhasz said. "I've been trying to kind of follow her steps and learn the way she’s doing stuff and how she’s handling herself on and off the court. So it’s been amazing to have her as a vet. … She’s been super helpful."

It will be interesting to see who will get the final roster spot for the Lynx, with some players looking to make it to the regular season.

