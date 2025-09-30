Cheryl Reeve Salary: Lynx head coach's earnings explored following $15,000 WNBA fine for criticizing refs 

On Monday, news broke of Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve being fined $15,000 for criticizing WNBA referees after a contentious Game 3 in the Lynx-Mercury series. This has led some fans to become curious about Reeve's earnings as a WNBA head coach.

Ad

In an October 2024 article, Jacob Feldman of Sportico reported that Reeve had a salary of $700,000. Feldman added that, at the time, Reeve was "one of the W's highest paid coaches."

Ad

Trending

This claim is backed by Austin Green and Rodney Reeves of Front Office Sports. In an article originally published in June 2024 and subsequently updated in May 2025, Green and Reeves wrote that the Lynx head coach is "likely in the mix" as one of the highest paid WNBA head coaches.

Interestingly, Green and Reeves identified at least three other coaches earning more than Reeve. Reportedly, Nate Tibbetts of the Phoenix Mercury and Becky Hammon of the Las Vegas Aces are making more than $1 million per year. Additionally, Lynne Roberts of the LA Sparks is said to be earning "an estimated $709,500 base salary with a $305,000 maximum bonus."

Ad

It's worth noting, of course, that all these salaries pale in comparison to what NBA head coaches are making. In the same way that increased revenue sharing has been a sticking point in CBA talks between the WNBA and the players' union, the salary rates of WNBA head coaches is a conversation worth having as well.

Nevertheless, Reeve will have to settle her $15,000 fine, which amounts to 2.1% of her reported $700,000 salary. But the pain of losing in the semifinals and seeing a promising season slip away is perhaps the biggest price to pay for the Lynx organization.

Ad

Two WNBA head coaches fined for supporting Cheryl Reeve's comments against officiating

To add to the melodrama of the situation, two other WNBA head coaches have apparently been fined for expressing their support for Reeve.

According to The Athletic, both Hammon and the Indiana Fever's Stephanie White have been fined $1,000 for backing up Reeve in her comments against the league's officials.

Ad

Underdog WNBA @UnderdogWNBA Cheryl Reeve has been fined $15K for her conduct and comments regarding officiating. Stephanie White, Becky Hammon have each been fined $1K for public criticism of officiating. (via @alexaphilippou)

Hammon and White will have to keep their focus as their teams slug it out on Tuesday for the right to face the Phoenix Mercury in the 2025 WNBA Finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More