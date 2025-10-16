"Chicago not finna let Angel leave" - Fans speculate on Angel Reese's future with Sky following WNBA’s All-Star 2026 city announcement

Even before the Chicago Sky's offseason began, fans have been speculating about Angel Reese's departure from the team. But now, supporters of the Sky have a reason to think that the team will increase its effort to keep the disgruntled star.On Thursday, the WNBA announced that the All-Star Game would be coming to Chicago. This has led netizens to think that Reese is more likely to stay put in the Windy City.&quot;Chicago not finna let Angel leave, are they?…&quot; one netizen wondered out loud.Lys!💛 @heyitslys__LINKChicago not finna let Angel leave, are they?…HumbleForever @DaRealSkeetLINKangel reese effect will feed families for generationsSherrie Currie :Proud(Clark 🖤Atlanta ❤️Parent) @currie_sherrieLINKI’m guessing Sky management gonna weasel a way to make Angel Reese stay…They saw how she shut Indiana down….👇🏽🤭🤭 #TheBetterReconize💓🌸💓🌸💓Niketa @lafemme_niketaLINKY’ll better tamper &amp;amp;amp; send some good players to the Sky to support our girl! Cause losing her +’having it in a city with a team that’s 14/14 would be embarrassingMeanwhile, other fans were not supportive of the idea that the Sky would be hosting the 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend. They claimed that the Sky organization has been in a state of disarray for some time now.&quot;If you planned to return a second time somewhere you've already recently been then you should return to Indy. Chicago, like the team, will be disorganized, unprepared, and an abundance of ripe stank that will hover over the city. Let the hilarity begin,&quot; one fan tweeted.Amish Elvis @AmishElvisLINKIf you planned to return a second time somewhere you've already recently been then you should return to Indy. Chicago, like the team, will be disorganized, unprepared, and an abundance of ripe stank that will hover over the city. Let the hilarity begin.The sports are sportsing @2LurkOrNot2LurkLINKWhy on earth are they rewarding the biggest 💩show in the league?Reese, of course, has been vocal with the changes that she wants the Sky to make. Towards the end of the Sky's regular season, Reese gave an interview in which she demanded the Sky front office to bring in &quot;great&quot; players to enhance the roster.The two-time All-Star went on to name-drop a number of her teammates. One particularly fiery comment was aimed at injured guard Courtney Vandersloot, whose age and value she questioned.For her controversial comments, Reese was suspended for one half of a game against the Connecticut Sun. She went on to miss the last two games of the season, leaving fans to wonder if they'd seen the last of Reese in a Sky uniform.Angel Reese draws support from sports community after making appearance at Victoria's Secret Fashion ShowMeanwhile, Reese made history on Wednesday when she became the first professional athlete to walk the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.Reese's appearance at this event drew support from her fellow sports personalities. 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers commented &quot;strutted your stuff,&quot; while tennis star Coco Gauff said &quot;unreal!!&quot;For a player who has been making waves in both sports and pop culture, Reese has added yet another historic first to her resume.