"Chicago not finna let Angel leave" - Fans speculate on Angel Reese's future with Sky following WNBA's All-Star 2026 city announcement

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Oct 16, 2025 23:41 GMT
Connecticut Sun v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
Connecticut Sun v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty

Even before the Chicago Sky's offseason began, fans have been speculating about Angel Reese's departure from the team. But now, supporters of the Sky have a reason to think that the team will increase its effort to keep the disgruntled star.

On Thursday, the WNBA announced that the All-Star Game would be coming to Chicago. This has led netizens to think that Reese is more likely to stay put in the Windy City.

"Chicago not finna let Angel leave, are they?…" one netizen wondered out loud.
Meanwhile, other fans were not supportive of the idea that the Sky would be hosting the 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend. They claimed that the Sky organization has been in a state of disarray for some time now.

"If you planned to return a second time somewhere you've already recently been then you should return to Indy. Chicago, like the team, will be disorganized, unprepared, and an abundance of ripe stank that will hover over the city. Let the hilarity begin," one fan tweeted.
Reese, of course, has been vocal with the changes that she wants the Sky to make. Towards the end of the Sky's regular season, Reese gave an interview in which she demanded the Sky front office to bring in "great" players to enhance the roster.

The two-time All-Star went on to name-drop a number of her teammates. One particularly fiery comment was aimed at injured guard Courtney Vandersloot, whose age and value she questioned.

For her controversial comments, Reese was suspended for one half of a game against the Connecticut Sun. She went on to miss the last two games of the season, leaving fans to wonder if they'd seen the last of Reese in a Sky uniform.

Angel Reese draws support from sports community after making appearance at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Meanwhile, Reese made history on Wednesday when she became the first professional athlete to walk the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Reese's appearance at this event drew support from her fellow sports personalities. 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers commented "strutted your stuff," while tennis star Coco Gauff said "unreal!!"

For a player who has been making waves in both sports and pop culture, Reese has added yet another historic first to her resume.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

