Chicago Sky coach Tyler Marsh drops 2-word reaction after taking his staff and wife to Soulja Boy concert

Chicago Sky head coach Tyler Marsh enjoyed a good time at Soulja Boy's concert in Fort Collins, Colorado. On Thursday, he posted a photo and some videos of himself with his wife, Kiara Marsh, and Sky assistant coaches Courtney Paris and Rena Wakama at the event.

In the picture he shared, Marsh and his wife could be seen all smiles as they took a selfie together. In one of the videos, a zoomed-in view of the live concert was captured. In another clip, Wakama and Paris along with Kiara and Tyler Marsh were seen together as they vibed to music at the concert.

Marsh shared the uploads on his Instagram story with a two-word caption that read:

"We Outside ☺️"

The 37-year-old was hired by the Chicago Sky in November last year after the franchise fired former head coach Teresa Weatherspoon. The latter had led the Sky through a dismal 2024 season where they finished with a 13-27 record and missed the playoffs for the first time in five years.

The new job marks the first time Marsh will be a head coach, after spending the previous four seasons as an assistant coach with the Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Pacers.

Chicago Sky GM was happy about bringing in Tyler Marsh as the new coach

After Tyler Marsh was announced as the new HC by Chicago, general manager Jeff Pagliocca was ecstatic. Speaking with reporters at a press conference in November 2024, he revealed that Marsh's experience working with young players made him stand out.

"We are real committed to Tyler. He's about relationships, and I don't think it was necessarily about what wasn't happening last season. But it's more about what Tyler's bringing to us now, and that makes us feel so confident.

"The background in player development, the philosophy, and to me, I think it's a very rare combination that you can have someone that excels so much in the player development arena, but is actually even more wired to be a head coach. … I think people are going to be very excited to come here and play."

Marsh will be looking to kick off his tenure as Chicago Sky head coach with a positive result when the 2025 season starts in May. To do that, he will need to build good working relationships with stars like Angel Reese and company.

