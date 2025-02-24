Chicago Sky depth chart after acquiring Ariel Atkins via trade

The Chicago Sky continued their busy offseason by acquiring Ariel Atkins from the Washington Mystics on Sunday. The Sky announced the deal to bring Atkins, who was the last remaining member of the Mystics' championship team in 2019. They traded the third overall pick in this year's draft along with a 2027 second round pick and the rights to swap the 2027 first round selection.

Atkins is coming off a solid season, averaging 14.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. She'll likely replace the production left by Chennedy Carter, who was not brought back by the team this offseason.

"Ariel has made a tremendous impact on this league since her rookie year," Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca said in a statement. "She is an excellent role model for her teammates and an All-Star-caliber contributor. As one of the league’s top defensive specialists and a consistent scorer, she is a threat on both ends of the floor who will help us build a playoff-contending team in Chicago."

Let's look at the updated depth chart for the Chicago Sky:

Guard Guard Forward Forward Center Courtney Vandersloot Ariel Atkins Rebecca Allen Angel Reese Kamilla Cardoso Rachel Banham Kia Nurse Michaela Onyenwere Elizabeth Williams Moriah Jefferson Arella Guirantes

It should be pointed out that guard Arella Guirantes is signed to a training camp deal and will have to battle for her roster spot. The Sky also have three picks in the 2025 WNBA Draft – the No. 10, No. 16 and No. 22 picks. The standard roster size of the league is a maximum of 12 players.

Chicago's busy offseason started when they fired coach Teresa Weatherspoon and replaced her with Tyler Marsh. The Sky also brought in two new assistant coaches, Courtney Paris and Tanisha Wright.

They acquired Rebecca Allen last Feb. 4 from the Connecticut Sun, sending Lindsay Allen and the rights to Nikolina Milic. They sent Dana Evans to the Las Vegas Aces to get two second round picks in this year's draft. The only player they re-signed was Michaela Onyenwere.

In free agency, the Chicago Sky convinced Courtney Vandersloot and Kia Nurse to join the project filled with a lot of potential. However, they lost Mario Conde in the expansion draft, while Diamon DeShields, Brianna Turner, Isabelle Harrison and Chennedy Carter left via free agency.

Carter is still a free agent, but the Sky already announced that they won't be bringing back their best scorer from last season.

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese reacts to Ariel Atkins acquisition

Following the acquisition of Ariel Atkins, Chicago Sky star Angel Reese shared the news on her Instagram stories. Reese, who is undoubtedly the face of the franchise, was ecstatic with the new addition that could help the Sky make it back to the playoffs.

"Geaux Sky," Reese wrote.

The Sky have focused on surrounding Reese, as well as Kamilla Cardoso, with the right roster in order to compete next season.

