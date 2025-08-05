Chicago Sky Injury Report: Angel Reese and star guard ruled out for showdown vs Washington Mystics (August 5)

The Chicago Sky will face the Washington Mystics in one of five games scheduled for Tuesday. This will mark the fourth Sky-Lynx game of this season. The Mystics have dominated the regular-season series against Chicago, winning all three of their previous games.Tuesday’s game will likely have a similar outcome, as the Sky are managing a lengthy list of injuries. Star forward Angel Reese has been ruled out as she continues to recover from a back injury. Reese last played for the team on July 29 against the Mystics. She finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds.Ariel Atkins is questionable as she continues to recover from a leg injury picked up against the Minnesota Lynx on July 14. She was averaging 13.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists and had been key for Chicago since they lost Courtney Vandersloot to an ACL tear in June.Things get even more grim for the Sky’s backcourt rotation as Hailey Van Lith is also listed as questionable with an ankle injury. Lastly, Michaela Onyenwere is listed as probable with a knee injury. She is likely to suit up against Washington.With Van Lith and Atkins out, the Sky will rely on Rachel Banham to lift a heavier load on offense. She is averaging 14.8 points, 3.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds over her last five games.Kamilla Cardoso will also be expected to go beyond her usual output in Angel Reese’s absence. Cardoso has also done well over the last five games, averaging 14.4 points and 11.2 rebounds.While the Chicago Sky are shorthanded for Tuesday’s game, the Washington Mystics will take the court on with a clean bill of health.Heading into this game, the Mystics (13-15) are ninth in the standings and are alive in the playoff hunt. Meanwhile, the Chicago Sky (7-21) holds the 12th seed, trailing Washington by six games.How to watch Chicago Sky vs. Washington Mystics?The Chicago Sky vs. Washington Mystics game will tip off from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday. Fans can catch the live broadcast of the game on The U and MNMT.The game can also be streamed with WNBA League Pass and FuboTV. (regional restrictions may apply)