Chicago Sky Injury Report: Nightmare continues as Angel Reese ruled out and two key players face race against time vs Valkyries (August 15)

The Chicago Sky are managing a grim situation as they prepare to face the Golden State Valkyries without star forward Angel Reese, who is set to miss her seventh straight game with a back injury.

Friday’s game will be the third Sky-Valkyries game of the 2025 season. The Valkyries have dominated Chicago in the regular season series, winning both games. The Sky head into this game on a three-game losing streak and have one win in their last 12 games.

The team is dealing with a lengthy list of injuries. Apart from Angel Reese, Ariel Atkins’ availability is also in question as she is listed as a game time decision. Hailey Van Lith joins her on the list with an ankle injury.

Karli Bell @KarliBell33 Chicago Sky Status Report for their game against the Valkyries: Ariel Atkins – PROBABLE (Leg) Hailey Van Lith – PROBABLE (Ankle) Angel Reese – OUT (Back)

Both players participated in the Sky’s loss to the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday. Atkins left the game early, recording five points in nine minutes. Van Lith recorded one rebound and an assist in 11 minutes. The star guard missed seven games from mid-July to August with a leg injury, but has been available for the team’s last four matchups.

Should Van Lith and Atkins miss Friday’s game, the team will likely rely on Rachel Banham and Kia Nurse to lift a heavier load. Kamilla Cardoso will also be key for the team in Reese’s absence. She has been solid over the last 10 games, averaging a steady double-double with 14.0 points and 10.6 rebounds.

Despite her stellar production, the Chicago Sky (8-24) continue to struggle, holding the 12th position. With no return date for Angel Reese, the team's fate is unlikely to turn around. They are firmly out of the playoff picture and are headed to the draft lottery for the second straight season.

Meanwhile, the Valkyries (17-15) are in seventh place and will look to catch up to the Indiana Fever in sixth (18-15). Golden State will be without forwards Monique Billings and Maria Conde for Friday’s game.

How to watch Chicago Sky vs. Golden State Valkyries?

The Chicago Sky vs. Golden State Valkyries game will tip off from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the live broadcast of the game on ION.

The game can also be streamed with WNBA League Pass and FuboTV.

