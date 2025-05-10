Chicago Sky newcomer notes marked improvement of team offense in Angel Reese's sophomore year

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky had one of the worst runs last season, where they failed to make the playoffs and ended the season with a 13-27 record. Failing to qualify for the postseason had serious implications as the Sky management started a rebuild by firing Teresa Weatherspoon.

Tyler Marsh was appointed as the franchise's new head coach on Nov. 3, 2024, and since then, the Sky front office has worked hard to acquire talent and build a roster with Angel Reese and Kamila Cardoso as the core players.

This offseason, the Chicago Sky acquired Ariel Atkins and Rebecca Allen through trades and signed Kia Nurse in free agency to bolster their offensive output. On Saturday, Julia Poe from the Chicago Tribune reported Allen's statements in an X post.

In her statement, the former Phoenix Mercury player highlighted that the Chicago Sky was unpredictable last season, and she remembered being very alert while defending them. However, one key weakness in the Sky's lineup last season was the lack of offense from beyond the arc.

Allen, Atkins and Nurse were all brought in to solve that issue. The trio are great shooters from downtown who combined to make 4.7 threes per game last season. According to Poe, Coach Tyler Marsh has also encouraged his players to let the ball fly from range as he sees the 3-point shot as the most effective way to free up the paint for Reese and Cardoso.

In her statement, Allen remarked that the Chicago Sky appeared aimless last season, but under Marsh, they now have a clear game plan that players fully understand.

Chicago Sky rookie Maddy Westbeld reveals honest feelings on playing with Angel Reese

Maddy Westbeld is one of the most notable draft picks of the Chicago Sky after Ajsa Sivka and Hailey Van Lith in this year's draft. The Sky have acquired a good batch of rookies this season, who have all shown great potential to become stars in the league.

On Saturday, an Angel Reese fan page on X, shared a screenshot from a recent CBS Sports interview with Westbeld, where the Sky rookie shared her thoughts on playing with Reese:

"Angel is such a trailblazer…I'm grateful to share the floor with her & to be able to see the impact that she's making. She's a phenomenal leader…being with her everyday in practice she's a great communicator & she’s a great leader."

Angel Reese enters her sophomore WNBA season after making a name for herself as a rookie, competing with Caitlin Clark for the Rookie of the Year. Ultimately, Clark edged her out for the honor.

