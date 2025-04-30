Chicago Sky preseason schedule: Date, time, when and where to watch Angel Reese's team in action during tune-up games

The Chicago Sky will enter a new chapter in their franchise after falling short of making the playoffs last year. The 2025 WNBA season will mark the start of the Sky’s first season with new coach Tyler Marsh and the second year of Angel Reese, who has risen to be one of the best players in the league last season.

But before a hectic 4-game stretch to start their regular season, the Sky will have three preseason games. First in their preseason assignments is the Brazil national team on May 3, before taking on the Minnesota Lynx for a two-game series on May 7 and May 11.

Sky’s game against Brazil will take place at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the home of the LSU Tigers, one of Reese’s college teams. It will be tipping off at 9:00 AM GMT+8, and will be available for streaming on the WNBA League Pass, and on ION.

On May 7, the Sky will then meet the Lynx, whose squad fell short in the WNBA Finals last year against eventual champions New York Liberty. The game will happen in Chicago at the Wintrust Arena and will start at 7:00 AM GMT+8. The game will be available on the WNBA League Pass.

Four days later, the two teams will meet again at the Target Center in Minnesota at 8:00 AM GMT+8. It will be streamed live on the WNBA League Pass, The U, and the WCIU.

The Sky will then kick off the regular season against the Indiana Fever, rekindling the rivalry between Chicago’s Reese and Caitlin Clark.

Among other exciting players for the Sky this season are Kamilla Cardoso and incoming rookie Hailey Van Lith.

Angel Reese hypes up sophomore season as WNBA grind commences

Fans will be curious about how Angel Reese has developed her game for her sophomore season this year. She hyped up her build-up for the 2025 season on X with a post on Sunday.

“Year 2… Day 1 Let’s do it!,” she wrote.

Reese was an All-Star last year and was the runner-up for the Rookie of the Year race. Reese averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game last season but fell short in helping her team achieve a top-eight seed.

Reese also played in the Unrivaled League for Rose BC, winning the Defensive Player of the Year and the inaugural championship.

