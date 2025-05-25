Chicago Sky's troubles deepen as Angel Reese and Co at risk of losing Hailey Van Lith for showdown vs LA Sparks

The Chicago Sky have had a rough start to their 2025 WNBA season, dropping their first two games in disappointing fashion. With pressure mounting, things could get even more challenging as Hailey Van Lith’s availability for Sunday’s matchup against the LA Sparks remains uncertain.

The 5-foot-9 guard is listed as questionable on the team’s injury report as she continues to manage an ankle injury sustained during a practice session before the season opener. Despite the lingering discomfort, the former LSU standout suited up for the Sky’s first two games.

She logged just four minutes in the season opener against the Indiana Fever and 15 minutes in their most recent outing against the defending champion New York Liberty. While Van Lith struggled with her shot, going 0-for-4 from the field, she still managed to stand out with her playmaking against the Liberty.

Hailey Van Lith recorded a team-high six assists and scored four points, all from the free-throw line. In a game where offensive production was limited, Van Lith provided some much-needed structure and was one of the few bright spots in terms of shot creation.

With the Sky’s offense still searching for rhythm and point guard-less lineups proving ineffective, the team will be hoping Van Lith is healthy enough to contribute. Her presence could bring much-needed stability as the Sky aim to turn their season around.

Where to watch Chicago Sky vs. LA Sparks?

The Chicago Sky vs. LA Sparks game will take place on Sunday, May 25, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The game will tip off at 6 p.m. EST (3 p.m. PT).

The Sky vs. Sparks game will be telecast live on Spectrum SportsNet, The U and WCIU. Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

