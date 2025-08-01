  • home icon
Chicago Sky suffer massive injury blow with Angel Reese, $400,000 star sidelined and 2 others iffy vs Valkyries

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Aug 01, 2025 10:46 GMT
New York Liberty v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
(Image Source: Getty)

The Chicago Sky face an uphill battle ahead of Friday's game against the Golden State Valkyries with stars Angel Reese and Ariel Atkins sidelined. Not just that, Chicago could also be without Hailey Van Lith and Michaela Onyenwere, who are listed as questionable.

Reese returned to action on Tuesday against the Washington Mystics. She scored 22 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks, shooting 37.5%. Just as it seemed like she was healthy, the All-Star's lingering back issue has ruled her out again.

Meanwhile, Atkins, the Sky's $400,000 marquee addition via trade last offseason, will miss her sixth game with a leg injury, which she sustained on Jul. 14. Van Lith is dealing with a knee issue, missing the last two games, while Onyenwere has an ankle injury.

The Sky are on a six-game losing streak and the timing of their injury report stacking up couldn't have been bad, especially with their best player, Angel Reese, on it. Chicago could have had a better shot at a win with the Valkyries playing on the second night of a road back-to-back, but with limited rotation players, it's an unlikely outcome.

Reporter explains why Angel Reese may have sat in her second game after returning from back injury

Angel Reese's absence on Friday may have surprised many. The two-time All-Star had just come back, and her back issue didn't seem as serious when first reported. Reese also had one of her best games upon her comeback. However, the Sky have her sidelined again.

WNBA reporter Karli Bell explained why it may have been the case after an X user asked why the Sky rushed Reese back if she wasn't ready. Here's what Bell replied with a series of tweets:

Angel Reese experienced two growth spurts in the first year of high school. She initially started as a point guard but had to transition into a post player after growing to 6-foot-3. It could be why she's experiencing discomfort.

Another reason the Sky may have limited her is citing the tight schedule over the next two weeks. The Sky will play five games in eight days, so this could be workload management.

Arhaan Raje

