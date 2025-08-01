Chicago Sky suffer massive injury blow with Angel Reese, $400,000 star sidelined and 2 others iffy vs Valkyries

The Chicago Sky face an uphill battle ahead of Friday's game against the Golden State Valkyries with stars Angel Reese and Ariel Atkins sidelined. Not just that, Chicago could also be without Hailey Van Lith and Michaela Onyenwere, who are listed as questionable.

Ad

Reese returned to action on Tuesday against the Washington Mystics. She scored 22 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks, shooting 37.5%. Just as it seemed like she was healthy, the All-Star's lingering back issue has ruled her out again.

Meanwhile, Atkins, the Sky's $400,000 marquee addition via trade last offseason, will miss her sixth game with a leg injury, which she sustained on Jul. 14. Van Lith is dealing with a knee issue, missing the last two games, while Onyenwere has an ankle injury.

Ad

Trending

The Sky are on a six-game losing streak and the timing of their injury report stacking up couldn't have been bad, especially with their best player, Angel Reese, on it. Chicago could have had a better shot at a win with the Valkyries playing on the second night of a road back-to-back, but with limited rotation players, it's an unlikely outcome.

Reporter explains why Angel Reese may have sat in her second game after returning from back injury

Angel Reese's absence on Friday may have surprised many. The two-time All-Star had just come back, and her back issue didn't seem as serious when first reported. Reese also had one of her best games upon her comeback. However, the Sky have her sidelined again.

Ad

WNBA reporter Karli Bell explained why it may have been the case after an X user asked why the Sky rushed Reese back if she wasn't ready. Here's what Bell replied with a series of tweets:

Karli Bell @KarliBell33 LINK As someone who suffers from chronic back pain because of a basketball injury 10+ years ago, this is something that just has flare ups. You could sleep wrong, turn a weird way, overstretch, etc. All you can do is rest, stretch, attack with heat & test how you feel each day

Ad

Karli Bell @KarliBell33 LINK And this is something that’s very prevalent with tall women as well, esp. if you go through a huge growth spurt in one year in youth Back injuries are no joke. They are not to be taken lightly & met with caution at all times. You could feel great one day and awful the next

Ad

Karli Bell @KarliBell33 LINK I’ve thrown my back out from turning to grab my bag out of the backseat of my car. It’s knocked me out for upwards of 3-5 days before you start to feel better & then it’s flared up again It just happens. It’s a weird injury to navigate bc it’s all based on how the player feels

Ad

Angel Reese experienced two growth spurts in the first year of high school. She initially started as a point guard but had to transition into a post player after growing to 6-foot-3. It could be why she's experiencing discomfort.

Another reason the Sky may have limited her is citing the tight schedule over the next two weeks. The Sky will play five games in eight days, so this could be workload management.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More