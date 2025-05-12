Chicago Sky updated roster after Angel Reese's team cut 3 players ahead of season opener vs Caitlin Clark's Fever

The Chicago Sky and Angel Reese wrapped up preparations for the new season, losing their preseason finale to the Minnesota Lynx 92-87 on Saturday. Ahead of the season opener against the Indiana Fever, Chicago has updated their roster, cutting three players to meet the league's 12-player limit.

Forward Morgan Bertsch, guard Alex Wilson and center Jessika Carter were released Sunday, according to Sky reporter Karli Bell.

"The Chicago Sky have waived Morgan Bertsch, Alex Wilson and Jessika Carter," Bell tweeted. "This means that rookie draft pick Maddy Westbeld has made the 2025 roster."

The Sky's decision to part ways with Bertsch, Wilson, and Carter may not be surprising. New head coach Tyler Marsh didn't play them in the preseason finale against the Minnesota Lynx, citing a "coach's decision."

Bertsch, who has WNBA experience, averaged 4.4 points and 1.7 rebounds per game with the Sky in 2023. She also played for the Mercury and Wings last season.

The Chicago Sky conclude their preseason with a 2-1 record, with Angel Reese, a key player for the Sky, playing in the loss on Saturday.

Angel Reese looks back at Chicago's dismal run last season

Angel Reese saw her rookie season end after she suffered a wrist injury. She was forced to miss the Sky's last six games, where they ended up losing five matchups, missing out on the playoffs. Chicago wrapped the season with a 13-27 overall record.

The feeling of losing was something the former LSU star wasn't used to. She spoke to the Associated Press about her mindset during the Sky's poor run last year.

“I wasn’t used to that,” Reese said. “It just takes an adjustment. It’s something that you don’t want to get used to because you don’t want to get in a mindset, like, ‘Oh, we’re just going to be losing every night.’ We were right there every night. Obviously, that left a bad taste in my mouth.”

Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky shoots the ball prior to the preseason game against the Minnesota Lynx at Wintrust Arena on May 06, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois - Source: Getty

Angel Reese concluded her rookie season as an All-Star, averaging 13.9 points and leading the league with 13.1 rebounds in 32.5 minutes per game.

This year, Reese is ready to take over and make up for the losses. The Sky made some changes to the roster during the offseason, and the results of it will be revealed when the team takes Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. ET.

