Chicago Sky vs Atlanta Dream Starting Lineups and Depth Chart | July 2, 2024

The Chicago Sky will take on the Atlanta Dream for the second time this season on Tuesday. Chicago, which lost 89-80 in the first encounter, will be hoping to get revenge and tie the season series. The Sky will lean on rookie Angel Reese, who has completed a double-double in her past 10 games, a WNBA record.

The Dream have won once in the last five games, but they took down the Connecticut Sun 78-74 in their only win. Atlanta can pull off another surprise, but it will have to do it without Rhyne Howard, who is out with an ankle injury.

Gateway Center at College Park in Atlanta, Georgia will host the rematch between the Sky and the Dream. Peachtree TV, Peachtree Sports Network and “The U” will air the game locally. Basketball fans can also stream the action by subscribing to the WNBA League Pass.

Chicago Sky vs Atlanta Dream: Injury report

Chicago Sky injury report

Elizabeth Williams will not be with the Sky when Teresa Weatherspoon’s team travels to Atlanta for the showdown against the Dream. Chicago’s former starting center suffered a torn meniscus late in June.

Atlanta Dream injury report

As mentioned, the Dream will host the Sky minus arguably their best scorer in Rhyne Howard. The sweet-shooting guard has been sidelined due to an ankle injury

Chicago Sky vs Atlanta Dream: Starting lineups and depth charts

Chicago Sky starting lineup and depth chart

Pos Starter 2nd G Marina Mabrey Lindsay Allen G Dana Evans Chennedy Carter G Diamond DeShields Michaela Onyenwere F Angel Reese Brianna Turner C Kamilla Cardoso Isabelle Harrison

Atlanta Dream starting lineup and depth chart

Pos Starter 2nd 3rd G Jordin Canada Naz Hillmon G Allisha Gray Maya Caldwell Aerial Powers G Haley Jones Lorela Cubaj F Nia Coffey Cheyenne Parker-Tyus Laeticia Amihere C Tina Charles

Chicago Sky vs Atlanta Dream: Key matchups

Angel Reese vs Tina Charles

Angel Reese has mentioned Tina Charles as one of the players she admires in the WNBA. In the first meeting between the Sky and the Dream, the former MVP had her way against Chicago’s defense. Charles finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, Reese was quite spectacular, submitting a 13-point, 13-rebound and five-steal night. The “Chi Barbie” looks to be even better now and might be the one causing problems to the veteran.

How Angel Reese performs against Tina Charles could determine the winner of Tuesday’s game.

Allisha Gray vs Dana Evans

Allisha Gray has stepped up following Rhyne Howard’s absence. Over her last seven games, she has averaged 16.0 points on 41.7% shooting with 4.7 rebounds per game. Atlanta has counted on her more to deliver on both ends of the floor.

Meanwhile, Dana Evans has been in a slump, averaging under two points and two rebounds in her last three games. She was superb in the first encounter between the Sky and the Dream. If she can’t regain her form, Chicago will find it tough to get its revenge versus Atlanta.

