  • Chicago Sky vs Connecticut Sun Game Player Stats and Box Scores for May 25 | 2024 WNBA season

By Avi Shravan
Modified May 26, 2024 04:38 GMT
Connecticut Sun v Chicago Sky - Game Five
Connecticut Sun v Chicago Sky - Game Five

The Chicago Sky vs Connecticut Sun game tipped off with 9,025 people in attendance at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The stage was set for two of the best in-form teams in the league to face each other and the game did not disappoint the fans at all.

It was a thriller reminding the fans of a roller coaster ride right from the start to the very end. The Connecticut Sun were more resilient to uphold their unbeaten streak and secured a 86-82 victory.

The game started with both teams trying to assert their dominance on the hard court. However, Chicago capitalized on a slim opportunity to enter the second quarter with a one-point lead. The home side was dominant right from the start in the second quarter, outscoring the visitors by five points by the end of the quarter.

The game entered half-time following which the most important quarter of the game started. The third quarter saw the Connecticut Sun turning the tables around. They established a ten-point lead over the home team, going 27-17 in that quarter.

Sun star Alyssa Thomas received a flagrant foul and was ejected. The Sky were under pressure and needed to outperform their opponents in the final quarter to secure the win.

The fourth quarter of the game saw a tough neck-to-neck battle between the two teams. DeWanna Bonner scored a three with 7:03 minutes remaining in the quarter to extend Sun's lead to seven points (78-71). The Chicago Sky then had a spectacular comeback run, going 8-0. Dana Evans scored a beautiful three with 5:03 left on the clock to give Sky their last lead (79-78) of the game.

However, the Sun then took charge to close the game in their favor. Bonner netted a three and a mid-range jumper, and the rest of the team followed her lead closing the game out and extending their unbeaten streak to 5-0.

The top performer for the Connecticut Sun was Bonner scoring 19 points, collecting eight rebounds and dishing out three assists. For the Chicago Sky, Marina Mabrey led the charts scoring 23 points, collecting five rebounds, and providing four assists.

Chicago Sky vs Connecticut Sun player stats and box score

Chicago Sky player stats and box score

PLAYERSMINFGMFGA3PM3PAFTMFTAOREBDREBREBASTTOSTLBLKPFPTS+/-
ANGEL REESE334901563252210313-6
ELIZABETH WILLIAMS374800222352023210+2
DIAMOND DESHIELDS17160212022502023-7
MARINA MABREY3781847333254310323-3
DANA EVANS2831036440001210213+1
BRIANNA TURNER1000000000000000-1
MICHAELA ONYENWERE181311020111110530
LINDSAY ALLEN16330000112222016+2
CHENNEDY CARTER154700330111130611-5
ISABELLE HARRISON- - ---------------
KAMILIA CARDOSO- - ---------------
TOTAL 286481718229122118111332482

Connecticut Sun player stats and box score

PLAYERSMINFGMFGA3PM3PAFTMFTAOREBDREBREBASTTOSTLBLKPFPTS+/-
DEWANNA BONNER3561539452683101219+5
ALYSSA THOMAS23360034246661019+4
BRIONNA JONES237800224260320116+4
TYASHA HARRIS3261024112353310315+6
DIJONAI CARRINGTON3351100672461300116+5
OLIVIA NELSON-ODODA150200001120002400
ASTOU NDOUR-FALL4010101100000110-3
RACHEL BANHAM11341200000110017+3
TIFFANY MITCHELL19160122314100024-1
MORIAH JEFFERSON6000000000201000-3
QUEEN EGBO-----------------
TOTAL316361718211622381717541686
