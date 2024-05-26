Chicago Sky vs Connecticut Sun Game Player Stats and Box Scores for May 25 | 2024 WNBA season

The Chicago Sky vs Connecticut Sun game tipped off with 9,025 people in attendance at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The stage was set for two of the best in-form teams in the league to face each other and the game did not disappoint the fans at all.

It was a thriller reminding the fans of a roller coaster ride right from the start to the very end. The Connecticut Sun were more resilient to uphold their unbeaten streak and secured a 86-82 victory.

The game started with both teams trying to assert their dominance on the hard court. However, Chicago capitalized on a slim opportunity to enter the second quarter with a one-point lead. The home side was dominant right from the start in the second quarter, outscoring the visitors by five points by the end of the quarter.

The game entered half-time following which the most important quarter of the game started. The third quarter saw the Connecticut Sun turning the tables around. They established a ten-point lead over the home team, going 27-17 in that quarter.

Sun star Alyssa Thomas received a flagrant foul and was ejected. The Sky were under pressure and needed to outperform their opponents in the final quarter to secure the win.

The fourth quarter of the game saw a tough neck-to-neck battle between the two teams. DeWanna Bonner scored a three with 7:03 minutes remaining in the quarter to extend Sun's lead to seven points (78-71). The Chicago Sky then had a spectacular comeback run, going 8-0. Dana Evans scored a beautiful three with 5:03 left on the clock to give Sky their last lead (79-78) of the game.

However, the Sun then took charge to close the game in their favor. Bonner netted a three and a mid-range jumper, and the rest of the team followed her lead closing the game out and extending their unbeaten streak to 5-0.

The top performer for the Connecticut Sun was Bonner scoring 19 points, collecting eight rebounds and dishing out three assists. For the Chicago Sky, Marina Mabrey led the charts scoring 23 points, collecting five rebounds, and providing four assists.

Chicago Sky player stats and box score

PLAYERS MIN FGM FGA 3PM 3PA FTM FTA OREB DREB REB AST TO STL BLK PF PTS +/- ANGEL REESE 33 4 9 0 1 5 6 3 2 5 2 2 1 0 3 13 -6 ELIZABETH WILLIAMS 37 4 8 0 0 2 2 2 3 5 2 0 2 3 2 10 +2 DIAMOND DESHIELDS 17 1 6 0 2 1 2 0 2 2 5 0 2 0 2 3 -7 MARINA MABREY 37 8 18 4 7 3 3 3 2 5 4 3 1 0 3 23 -3 DANA EVANS 28 3 10 3 6 4 4 0 0 0 1 2 1 0 2 13 +1 BRIANNA TURNER 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -1 MICHAELA ONYENWERE 18 1 3 1 1 0 2 0 1 1 1 1 1 0 5 3 0 LINDSAY ALLEN 16 3 3 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 2 2 2 0 1 6 +2 CHENNEDY CARTER 15 4 7 0 0 3 3 0 1 1 1 1 3 0 6 11 -5 ISABELLE HARRISON - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - KAMILIA CARDOSO - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TOTAL 28 64 8 17 18 22 9 12 21 18 11 13 3 24 82

Connecticut Sun player stats and box score

PLAYERS MIN FGM FGA 3PM 3PA FTM FTA OREB DREB REB AST TO STL BLK PF PTS +/- DEWANNA BONNER 35 6 15 3 9 4 5 2 6 8 3 1 0 1 2 19 +5 ALYSSA THOMAS 23 3 6 0 0 3 4 2 4 6 6 6 1 0 1 9 +4 BRIONNA JONES 23 7 8 0 0 2 2 4 2 6 0 3 2 0 1 16 +4 TYASHA HARRIS 32 6 10 2 4 1 1 2 3 5 3 3 1 0 3 15 +6 DIJONAI CARRINGTON 33 5 11 0 0 6 7 2 4 6 1 3 0 0 1 16 +5 OLIVIA NELSON-ODODA 15 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 2 4 0 0 ASTOU NDOUR-FALL 4 0 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 -3 RACHEL BANHAM 11 3 4 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 7 +3 TIFFANY MITCHELL 19 1 6 0 1 2 2 3 1 4 1 0 0 0 2 4 -1 MORIAH JEFFERSON 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 -3 QUEEN EGBO - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TOTAL 31 63 6 17 18 21 16 22 38 17 17 5 4 16 86